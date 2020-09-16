I think by now it's no news that Indians love to moral police women, especially when it comes to lecturing and shaming them for their choice of clothes.
In another such incident, 18-year-old Malayalam actor, Anaswara Rajan, was recently slut-shamed by trolls for wearing a pair of shorts.
The 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself that garnered a lot of hateful comments, some of which could be translated to, "Stop with this. If you post such pictures without wearing clothes, we will not give likes."
Anaswara Rajan however, owned her choices like a boss, posted a few pictures in the same outfit and gave the ultimate burn to the haters by posting this caption:
Standing in solidarity with Anaswara, fellow female actors from the industry shared pictures wearing shorts to extend their support in an empowering gesture.
This heartwarming movement of normalising a woman's right to choose her clothes and questioning the male gaze started ripples of the much-needed change:
Posting a really nice picture of me wearing a tiny dress , showing most of my legs to take attendance of the number of creeps who will line up in attention in my comment box to post third-rate comments :) 2 things. Firstly , what I wear isn't your business. What anybody wears isn't your business. Your business is just your business. Probably you don't have enough of it , so you try and poke your nose into other people's business. I will wear Shorts , Sari , Shirt or a Swim-suit .. it's not your license to question my character. Neither is it my oppurtunity to prove my own character. So , WATCH YOUR THOUGHTS , NOT MY CLOTHES 🤷 Secondly , as far as I know .. legs , stomach , hands etc .. they are all the same, be it in the body of a man or a woman. I can't see any difference that is so important that it justifies the difference between the kind of comments that make it to the comment box of a man in little clothes and that of a girl. If a man shows his well toned body , it's Inspiring , Mass and Frickin' Hot. When a girl does the same , she looks like she's ready for Sex? She's Shameless? She’s an Attention Seeker? She's trying to turn people on for work? Pick up this flamboyant display of patriarchy and discard it in the first dust-bin you can find around you. Me posting a picture in a super short dress has only 1 meaning - I like that picture and I felt like sharing it on my own social media profile. Any other meaning that you derive out of it is nothing but a reflection of the unfortunate situation of your life and the things you lack in it. Gross mindsets might not change way too much. But the license to publicly speak out one's gross mindset can be shut down. Call out slut-shamers. Call out dirty patriarchy. And stop giving a damn about what a random person has to comment on your clothes. Do these 3 things and slowly but surely , creeps who want to say creepy things will be so scared to spit out the poison that they will learn to keep it within themselves. I'd like to sum up this slightly long post with a quote I read recently on Social Media - " Oh my favourite season will be the Fall of Patriarchy 🍁 " Image shot by @rexphotography.in 💫
Ok ok people I am done!! But moral policing just brings out the best in me 😜 And also because I didn’t wanna leave this thread about the Real Alcazar without showing you all the absolutely beautiful tile work here. The palace is known for its tile decoration. The two tile types used are majolica and arista tiles. In the arista technique, the green body is stamped and each tile segment has raised ridges. The art of majolica ceramics was developed later in the 15th-16th centuries. The innovation made it possible to "paint" directly on ceramics covered with white opaque glazes. We found this graceful lady near the exit gate painting the tile patterns on her canvas, occasionally looking up and smiling at her admirers. Goodbyes couldn’t be more serene. #musingsofatraveller
Women are speaking up against the unnecessary lectures of moral policing with the trending #WomenHaveLegs:
ജീവിതത്തിന്റെ കാല് നിമിഷം The quarter portion of life അവര് നമ്മടെ കാലുകള്ക്കിടയിലേക്ക് നോക്കുന്നു, എല്ലും ഇറച്ചിയും കാണുന്നു. അവര് ഞെട്ടുന്നു. നമ്മള് അവരുടെ തലയ്ക്കകത്തേക്ക് നോക്കുന്നു, ഒരു പിണ്ണാക്കും കാണുന്നില്ല. നമ്മള് ഞെട്ടുന്നില്ല. ശുഭം! . . . . . . #womenwithlegs #pictureoftheday #womenhavelegs
എനിക്കും ഉണ്ട് കാലുകൾ😱 #womenhavelegs #showthemhowitsdone #ladies #yeswehavelegs . നമുക്ക് ഈ # tags അങ്ങു ഏറ്റെടുത്താലോ.. Post your pic with these #tags .. #womenhavelegs #showthemhowitsdone #ladies its time to scream people🙌🏼 കണ്ട് കണ്ട് അങ്ങു വാ അടയട്ടെ😏 . #shorts #controversy #anaswararajan #rima #womensupportingwomen #women #support #scream #voice #beamodel #bold #strongwomen @rimakallingal @anaswara.rajan
വർഷങ്ങളായി ഒരു കൂട്ടം ലൈംഗീക ദാരിദ്ര്യം അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന sexually frustrated ആയ ആളുകൾ കാണിച്ചു കൂട്ടികൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഊളത്തരങ്ങളുടെ ഏറ്റവും അവാസനത്തെ എപ്പിസോഡ് ആണ് @anaswara.rajan ന്റെ ഫോട്ടോയ്ക്ക് താഴെ നമ്മൾ കണ്ടുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. കടുത്ത sexual frustration അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ഇവർ കല്പ്പിച്ചു വെച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന "പെണ്ണ് എങ്ങനെയാകണം" എന്ന ബൈലോ തെറ്റിച്ചാൽ ഉടൻ ഇവർക്ക് എവിടെ നിന്നോ എന്തൊക്കെയോ പൊങ്ങി വരികയും കണ്ടെടുത്ത് ഒക്കെ ആ ഫ്രസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഇങ്ങനെ വെർബൽ റേപ്പ് ആയി വരെ ശർദ്ധിച്ച് വെക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. മുടിയുടെ അറ്റം മുതൽ ബ്രായുടെ വള്ളിയിൽ വരെ സദാചാര സമവാക്യങ്ങൾ ചമച്ച് ഉപദേശിക്കാൻ എത്തുന്ന ഇമ്മാതിരി ഓൺലൈൻ ആങ്ങളമാരാണ് പെണ്ണ് എങ്ങനെ നടക്കണമെന്നും, എന്ത് ഉടുക്കണമെന്നും, എന്തൊക്കെ ഫോട്ടോ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാമെന്നും ചെയ്യരുതെന്നുമൊക്കെ ഇൻബോക്സിലും കമന്റ് ബോക്സിലുമായി ഉപദേശിക്കാനും ഭീഷണിപെടുത്താനുമൊക്കെ എത്തുന്നത്. അത്തരം ചൊറിച്ചിലുകൾക്ക് കൊടുക്കാവുന്ന ഏറ്റവും നല്ല മറുപടികളിലൊന്നു തന്നെയാണ് അനശ്വര, "Don't worry about what I'm doing.Worry about why you're worried about what i am doing." എന്ന ക്യാപ്ഷൻ കൊണ്ട് കൊടുത്തത്. ഇത്തരം വില കുറഞ്ഞ ആണത്ത പ്രഹസനങ്ങൾക്ക് മുന്നിൽ തത്കാലം പേടിച്ചു നിൽക്കാനോ, പിൻവലിയാനോ മനസ്സില്ല എന്ന ഉറച്ച പ്രഖ്യാപനം കൂടിയായി ആ സ്റ്റേറ്റ്മെന്റ് മാറുമ്പോൾ അത് കൊള്ളേണ്ടിടതൊക്കെ തന്നെ കൊള്ളും. തങ്ങളുടെ ഒരിക്കലും തീരാത്ത ഫ്രസ്ട്രേഷൻ തീർക്കാനെത്തുന്ന ഇമ്മാതിരി ഊളകളെ പട്ടി വില കൊടുത്ത് അവഗണിച്ചു നിർത്തുകയും, നേരിട്ട് കണ്ടാൽ സകല പൊളിറ്റിക്കൽ കറക്റ്റ്നെസ്സും മാറ്റി വെച്ച് കരണം നോക്കി പൊട്ടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നൊരു കിനാശ്ശേരി ഞാൻ സ്വപ്നം കാണുന്നുണ്ട്... പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട പെണ്ണുങ്ങളെ, നിങ്ങൾ നടന്നു പോകുന്ന വഴിയിൽ ചില പേ പിടിച്ച നായകൾ ഇങ്ങനെ കുരച്ചു കൊണ്ടേയിരിക്കും.. ഭയപ്പെടേണ്ടേതില്ല, നിങ്ങളുടെ ഉറച്ച കാൽവെപ്പുകളിൽ അവർ ഭയപ്പെടുകയും, നിങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുയരുന്ന ശബ്ദങ്ങളിൽ അവർ എരിഞ്ഞു തീരുകയും ചെയ്യും....!! @arv_anchal ✒️🎨 . . . . . . . . . #anaswararajan #mallugram #keralagram #malayalamstatus #malayali #kerala #malayalamcinema #wehavelegs #womenhavelegs @anarkalimarikar @kantari_kanmani @rimakallingal @ameyamathew @rj_nilja @nazriyafahadh
Women standing up for each other to fight the evil, is the inspirational change we wish to see.