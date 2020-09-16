I think by now it's no news that Indians love to moral police women, especially when it comes to lecturing and shaming them for their choice of clothes.

In another such incident, 18-year-old Malayalam actor, Anaswara Rajan, was recently slut-shamed by trolls for wearing a pair of shorts.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself that garnered a lot of hateful comments, some of which could be translated to, "Stop with this. If you post such pictures without wearing clothes, we will not give likes."

Anaswara Rajan however, owned her choices like a boss, posted a few pictures in the same outfit and gave the ultimate burn to the haters by posting this caption:

Standing in solidarity with Anaswara, fellow female actors from the industry shared pictures wearing shorts to extend their support in an empowering gesture.

This heartwarming movement of normalising a woman's right to choose her clothes and questioning the male gaze started ripples of the much-needed change:

Women are speaking up against the unnecessary lectures of moral policing with the trending #WomenHaveLegs:

Women standing up for each other to fight the evil, is the inspirational change we wish to see.