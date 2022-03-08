It's 8 March, International Women's Day, and the internet is full of good wishes and messages for women around the world. Which is a good thing, just that the messages that caught my attention are a little different. They question existing biases, offer solutions and thus celebrate the day differently.

1. At least putting these glasses will give people a perspective of equality.

Today's International Women's Day!



2. Gender pay gap is everywhere - Bollywood, sports, corporate.

रोहित शर्मा को तीन वनडे मैच खेलने के 18 लाख ₹ मिलते है जबकि मिताली राज को सिर्फ़ 1 लाख ₹



3. All women are with you girl.

4. Practice what you preach.

Happy International Women's Day



5. Everyday is Women's Day.

6. Real chaneg begins here.

7. There's so much more we can do than sheer tokenism.

8. A lot of firms are getting exposed.

9. Cannot emphasize this enough.

10. Time to redefine parity.

They are so much more meaningful and thought-provoking.