It's 2020 and the world is still waging a war against women. But I'd like to hope for my future daughter that the world becomes a better place till the time she becomes a part of it.



And, I'll be honest, the world could use a little change. Till that happens, here are a few things that I wish to tell her so that she can become the person she's meant to.



Here's to hoping that the world becomes an equal place till the time we become mothers.

