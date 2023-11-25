It’s no secret that while we’ve evolved greatly as humans, there’s still a lot of work to do, in fact, we’re currently witnessing a lot of collective suffering. Whether it’s because of something as minuscule and day-to-day as lifestyle choices, or because of something much larger, violent and hateful taking place, we’re not doing too well. Well, World of Statistics just asked a question that has led to a bit of an introspective moment for people. They’ve asked the internet ‘What’s the most dystopian thing happening right now that we never thought could happen just 25 years ago?’