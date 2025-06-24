24 girl students accuse teacher of sexual harassment at Rajgarh govt school

Sexual harassment in schools is a harsh reality that many students face, yet it’s often swept under the rug. The recent allegations by 24 girl students against a teacher in Rajgarh have once again brought this issue to the forefront. Seriously, how many headlines will it take for society to pay attention? It’s high time we address the elephant in the room and work towards creating a safer environment for our students.

1. So, Here’s What Went Down

Let’s talk Rajgarh. Twenty-four brave girls stood up and accused their government school teacher of sexual harassment. Predictably, the news caused a social media firestorm, angry threads, and hashtags. But it’s not just Rajgarh. Over in Haryana’s Jind district, a school principal was arrested after not one or two, but more than 50 students reported sexual harassment, yep, 50! Not to be outdone, Rajasthan’s Barmer district saw a headmaster get arrested for harassing female students and pressuring them into “inappropriate relationships”.

2. The Systemic Issue at Hand

These cases aren’t just a freak series of “bad apples.” There’s a full orchard of problems in schools. Authority figures keep abusing their power, and somehow, reporting it feels as risky as trying to sneak out past a strict desi parent. Victims are trapped in a culture of silence, fear, shame, and “beta, log kya kahenge?” all rolled into one suffocating package. Schools talk a big game about safety, but most don’t even have proper mechanisms or policies to deal with sexual harassment, much less enforce them. So, kya scene hai?

3. Why This Keeps Happening

Let’s be honest, school is supposed to be a safe space, not a Netflix true crime episode. And yet, those with power (teachers, principals, hello?) know their positions make students vulnerable and, worse, voiceless. Society’s stigma game is strong too: the whole victim-blaming “must’ve done something to deserve it” narrative is the human version of a bad WhatsApp forward nobody asked for. Plus, most teachers aren’t trained about boundaries, like a basic “do not harass children” workshop wouldn’t hurt, yaar. Until we stop acting like harassment is some ‘rare’ thing, it’ll keep happening.

4. What Needs to Change

Time to drop the outrage and pick up some action. Schools need clear, strict sexual harassment policies, not just token rules filed away with the dusty maths textbooks. Independent bodies to handle complaints? Absolutely no more “internal inquiries” where the fox investigates the henhouse. Regular workshops and sensitization programs for students and staff (including that uncle who teaches PT), are not optional anymore. It’s 2025, not 1925. Let’s raise schools, not red flags.

It’s 2025, and our schools should be safe havens for learning, not breeding grounds for harassment. Let’s break the silence, hold perpetrators accountable, and work towards a future where every student feels secure.