As someone who’s been contemplating getting a gym membership for a long time now, the only thing that’s stopping me is how intimidating gyms seem. Whether it’s other members or the fitness instructors, gyms seem a little scary. And, this viral video of a Gurugram trainer terrorising his client to lift 200 Kgs has only made my fear worse.

And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car pic.twitter.com/7UxsI19AYg — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

@GabbbarSingh uploaded the video inferring that this is how Gurugram folks can do push-ups on moving cars.

Here’s how people have responded to this bizarre training session.

Aisa motivation phek ke marunga pura khandan fit hojaega 😂 — ShitPosting Ninja 🥷🏻 (@MehtaniRahil) June 7, 2023

Ye kaise log hain.. paise deke gaan marwane ja rahe 🤣 — Pratham (@JainnSaab) June 7, 2023

Training for Olympics? — Aham (@_Aham_Brahmasmi) June 7, 2023

That moment when you realize , uske dande me "MOTIVATION" likha hai — Ansh Waghela (@Ansh_Rebel) June 7, 2023

If he is my trainer I'll start crying — Satwik📿🕉️ (@AurSatwik) June 8, 2023

Just a glimpse of everything wrong with the fitness industry 🤦🏾‍♂️ — mojo (@mojomasushi) June 7, 2023

Paise deke wajan uthanega aur gaali bhi khanega 😂 — Vivek Dethe_विवेक देठे (@VivekD23) June 7, 2023

Back injury ho gyi to zindigi bhar chalna mushkil ho jata hai

Ye lodu tab responsibility lega? — Manjot❥ (@yoursmanjot) June 8, 2023

trauma hi dedega — Nishita Jain (@Notnishitaaa) June 7, 2023

And then there were some people who found the trainer’s method very motivating:

i want him to train me — Electrical Engineer (@engineer_nands) June 7, 2023

This video gave me testosterone — Himanshu Gupta (@InvertedControl) June 8, 2023

This is what you call a trainer — neevdi.exe (@doggopapito) June 8, 2023

Iski pitai se hi mera workout ho jayega — Sandesh Kumar Rai (@sandesh_rai13) June 8, 2023

Kinda a gym trainer I need. — Rishi Khandelwal (@Rishi_kh07) June 7, 2023

This is just a little too harsh for my sensibilities, TBH. And I have a feeling that many of you may agree with this.