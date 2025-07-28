Surrogacy scam in Hyderabad: Couple discovers child not biologically theirs

Surrogacy in Hyderabad has just turned into a full-blown real-life thriller, minus the happy ending. Imagine spending years and all your savings, just to discover the child you’ve been handed isn’t even yours. Nope, this isn’t some OTT drama series. It’s the horrifying reality for one couple and the tip of a surrogacy scam so big, it’s sent shockwaves across the country.

1. Kya Scene Hai: What Actually Went Down

A Rajasthan couple living in Secunderabad decided to take the surrogacy plunge with Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in August 2024. With dreams of parenthood, they coughed up over ₹35 lakh, trusting their embryo would be used. Fast forward to June 2025: they’re handed a baby boy (congrats, wait for it…) with paperwork stamping them as parents. But when they did a DNA test, the results hit harder than a Monday morning: zero genetic connection to their new baby. Talk about ultimate betrayal.

2. The Mastermind Behind the Curtain

Meet Dr. Athaluri Namratha, 64, the woman with main character energy, but for all the wrong reasons. She ran Universal Srushti Fertility Centre without a valid license since 2021, using fake documents to hoodwink everyone. Vulnerable moms were reportedly paid just ₹90,000 to give up their babies, who were then handed over to desperate couples for a hefty fee. And, plot twist, her son (an advocate, no less) is accused of threatening anyone who raised a red flag. The scam had more layers than your favorite biryani.

3. The Legal Labyrinth: Law & Disorder

Hyderabad police didn’t waste a second; they arrested eight people, including Dr. Namratha and her little helper (her son). Turns out, the clinic was not just baby-swapping, but also illegally transporting and collecting reproductive materials across states. Serious violations of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and other medical ethics rules are under investigation. This whole mess has the authorities rethinking surrogacy laws entirely.

4. The Emotional Aftermath: Hearts Broken, Trust Shattered

The couple at the heart of this scam isn’t just dealing with paperwork; they’re battling a rollercoaster of grief, betrayal, and shattered trust in an industry that ought to support them. Biological mothers, lured or coerced into giving up their newborns, are left with a lifetime of guilt. Public anger is at fever pitch, with many demanding stricter checks on clinics. Thankfully, support groups and counseling are stepping in for those blindsided by the scam.

5. The Big Takeaway: Wake-Up Call for India’s Surrogacy Scene

This scam is the ultimate reminder, if there’s a loophole, someone’s bound to make it a business plan. We need stronger laws, real checks, and less “chalta hai” attitude if we want to protect parents and kids alike. Have you heard of similar horror stories, or maybe had your own close calls with fertility clinics?