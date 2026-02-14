Late Saturday night turned into dismay when a roaring Lamborghini tore through Kanpur streets, flipping violently as three bodies were flung into damage. Within hours, courts opened doors for Shivam Mishra, twenty-six years old. Speed had been his companion that evening; now legal release became another fleeting passenger.

Police records name him as the one gripping the wheel. His father stands tall in business circles; KK Mishra has built an empire on tobacco roots deep in local soil. Flash of wealth met force of impact in this case with headlines blooming faster than accident investigators could sketch lines.

Footage from cameras lines up with what people saw when things went down midweek near Ring Wala Chauraha, along that stretch of VIP Road. Officials are sifting through it all, testimonies, video clips, plus whatever the accused side has followed so far.

Months after the Pune Porsche incident sparked debate on driving laws, this case resurfaced similar concerns across the lanes. Timing links them, even if the details differ in both cases. Public attention shifted again toward how wealth intersects with traffic rules. Outrage followed both events, fueled by videos spreading fast and safety questions remain unanswered in both.

The Incident That Unfolded At Kanpur

A witness saw it happen Sunday close to Ring Wala Chauraha in Kanpur, as a Lamborghini Revuelto veered wildly and finally crashed. Police say speed played a definitive role in the damage that followed, as the car apparently could not stay on course. Details are still coming together from those who were there. Officials stated that the car hit an autorickshaw and then struck a stationary motorcycle. It mounted the pavement and after that, struck people walking near the road.

A car crash left three needing medical help. Those hurt are named as Tauseef Ahmed, the autorickshaw driver

and Vishal, and one rider named Sonu Tripathi who was on a bike.

People hurt during the crash got help from officers who brought them to get checked out. Later they went where doctors could see what needed fixing.

FIR First Listed Unidentified Driver

People looking into what happened noted that right after the collision, officers filed a report pointing at some unnamed person behind the wheel, citing careless operation of a vehicle, putting lives at risk, along with harm done through reckless actions on the road.

A report reached officials after autorickshaw operator Tauseef Ahmed spoke up. That moment sparked a formal record opening without delay. Footage from security cameras, along with accounts from people who saw what happened, led officials to include Shivam Mishra in the investigation at a later stage.

But, who is Shivam Mishra?

A young man named Shivam Mishra, aged 26, has been identified as the son of KK Mishra. The father runs a known tobacco export business based in Kanpur, and as it must have been guessed by now, he is a very influential figure in his circles. A vehicle tied to the Mishra family’s company was said to be the Lamborghini in the collision. A car was taken by officers during the inquiry.

Police Say Mishra Drove

Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel when it happened, as has been said by Kanpur’s police chief Raghubir Lal. Fresh off the crash, Mishra got yanked from the car by his security team. Right then, he made it clear that those guards were there in full force. Looking into whether a health issue played a role, authorities are checking what was said about pre-existing conditions during their probe.

Defense Says Arrest Was Unlawful

Tripathi, acting for Mishra, says what officers claim does not match reality. After the court allowed bail, Tripathi spoke up:

“The Court has refused the remand. He is being released now, on an undertaking of ₹20,000 and a personal bond of ₹20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government… Police had wrongly arrested him.”

Mishra says he wasn’t behind the wheel, yet officers keep saying proof shows otherwise. Still, his team sticks to the claim he didn’t drive.

Arrest Follows Crash by Several Days

Days passed before officers took Shivam Mishra into custody following the crash. According to India Today, authorities requested two weeks of custody because Mishra kept avoiding officers instead of answering questions. Their probe stalled as he stayed out of reach, refusing to engage when approached.

Finding him across town became the task of five groups, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava explained.

Fresh from the clinic, Mishra headed straight to the courtroom. The checkup came first, then it was time to face the judge.

Bail Granted Within Hours Over Procedural Concerns

Hours after being taken into custody, Mishra walked free, thanks to a quick bail decision in Kanpur. Bail came fast, not waiting long past the arrest clock ticking over.

The court ordered his release on bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000, subject to certain conditions.

The court said Mishra must:

Work closely throughout the inquiry.

Stay open during every step ahead

Share details freely as things move forward

Be part of each phase without delay

Help continues while reviews unfold

Show up in court when told to be there

Stay clear of anyone who saw what happened

Avoid tampering with evidence.

Procedures meant to guide arrests clearly missed their mark here, according to his words. Not one correct step taken beforehand by law enforcers stood up under review. A lack of proper process became impossible to ignore after he spoke.

Beyond question, the court observed a failure to serve the notice per Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 as required by legal procedure.

Focusing on past rulings, judges looked back at standards set by higher courts during the Arnesh Kumar matter in Bihar. Those rules came about because too many people were being locked up without good reason. Instead of rushing to take someone into custody, officers must now stick to proper steps before making a move.

Investigation Continues

Folks at the station note that work carries on, following legal steps. Then again, details keep unfolding as rules guide each move forward.

Authorities are examining:

CCTV footage

Eyewitness accounts

Vehicle forensic evidence

Medical claims raised by the defence

A car made by Lamborghini was taken into possession, still held by officers today. While one might expect such vehicles to vanish quickly, this one sits untouched under official watch.

Pune Porsche crash ignites nationwide discussion

A month shy of twelve since the Pune incident with the Porsche, news surfaces again, this time out of Kanpur, another high-end car tangled in tragedy. Though it hails from different cities, similar headlines and some uncanny questions follow.

Porsche crash kills two IT workers in Pune named Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Speeding down the road, the driver had been drinking, officers said. The vehicle moved fast, fueled by alcohol, according to police claims. Drunk behind the wheel, the person raced forward.

Bail And Debate In Pune Legal Case

A young person first got release through the Youth Court, under rules requiring a written piece about staying safe on roads. People everywhere pushed back hard once that bail decision came down, and soon, officials took another look at the matter.

Subsequent developments included:

The juvenile being sent to an observation home

Fingers cuffed behind his back

The teenager’s dad taken into custody by officers

Allegations that blood samples were swapped at a government hospital

Arrests of doctors and hospital staff

Charges of evidence tampering

A fresh look by Pune Police now checks if someone tried steering the course of justice. Still unfolding, the case continues through courtroom sessions.

Latest Update on Kanpur Lamborghini Investigation

As of now, Shivam Mishra is out on bail and the Lamborghini has been seized. While police maintain that he was driving, the defence disputes the claim.

For now, the investigation remains active in this case and proceedings in court will likely carry on.