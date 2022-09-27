Raise your hand if you think twice before ordering an expensive item on online shopping websites. ‘Coz you have come across many incidents of online scam where people have received stones or soaps instead of gadgets like mobile phones or laptops. And you pray yaar mere saath aisa na ho jaaye!

Recently, a man allegedly became a victim of such scams on Flipkart’s ongoing Big Billion Sale. He had ordered a laptop for his father on the website, however, according to his claim, the guy received Ghadi detergent bars delivered at his doorstep.

LinkedIn

The buyer, Yashaswi Sharma, who studies in IIM Ahmedabad, narrated the whole incident of his online shopping experience on LinkedIn and dropped a photo of the package featuring the soaps. The customer support of the company has denied to support him, he claimed.

“Flipkart sent detergent in place of a laptop but their customer support is only blaming me. Despite CCTV evidence,” Sharma wrote, adding that his father was “unaware of open-box delivery” concept.

“Flipkart’s senior most customer support executive says: No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further,” an excerpt of his post reads.

Read his full post here:

LinkedIn

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it. While some LinkedIn users blamed him for not informing his father about open-box delivery system. Others shared their own experiences.





What do you think about such online shopping experience? Have you been a victim of such scams?