Disclaimer: This video has visuals of animal cruelty. Reader’s discretion advised.
My day was going just fine until I stumbled upon an animal cruelty incident from Rajasthan on social media in the afternoon. Dogs dragged on the road while being tied to vehicles is not a new moment of shame. This has surely happened before. But hum ab bhi nahin sudhrenge! You ask, why?
A horrific incident of animal cruelty in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has been grabbing headlines on the internet. Its video has gone viral.
In the viral clip shared by a Twitter user, @kumarmanish9, a dog, who is tied to a rope, can be seen running behind a car. The pooch is being mercilessly dragged on the road for several kilometres as the driver of the vehicle continues to hold the rope. The dog also has a piece of cloth wrapped around its mouth.
The clip was originally posted by Dog Home Foundation, the NGO, which rescued the dog.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the dog suffered several injuries including multiple fractures. A motorcycle rider, who was behind the car, saw the abuse and pulled up in front of the car, forcing the doctor to stop. This was followed by locals informing the NGO.
As per the report, a case has been registered against the accused driver. His car is seized as well.
What a shameful act this is!