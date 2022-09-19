Disclaimer: This video has visuals of animal cruelty. Reader’s discretion advised.

My day was going just fine until I stumbled upon an animal cruelty incident from Rajasthan on social media in the afternoon. Dogs dragged on the road while being tied to vehicles is not a new moment of shame. This has surely happened before. But hum ab bhi nahin sudhrenge! You ask, why?

A horrific incident of animal cruelty in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has been grabbing headlines on the internet. Its video has gone viral.

In the viral clip shared by a Twitter user, @kumarmanish9, a dog, who is tied to a rope, can be seen running behind a car. The pooch is being mercilessly dragged on the road for several kilometres as the driver of the vehicle continues to hold the rope. The dog also has a piece of cloth wrapped around its mouth.

The clip was originally posted by Dog Home Foundation, the NGO, which rescued the dog.

This is done by plastic surgeon doctor based in Jodhpur. The doctor dragged the helpless dog for five kms.

As usual #Jodhpur police didn’t heed much to dog rescue team but got busy in helping the accused doc. @We_Are_Jaipur @DHFJodhpur @ShoebKhanTOI pic.twitter.com/8NaYyCOwQx — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 18, 2022

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Have always said, EDUCATION has nothing to do with human values. Lot of educated folks are the one who are corrupt, unemphatic and do such shameful acts. https://t.co/iVBGfkXapg — Suraj Singh (@suraj_22) September 19, 2022

Wtf put him behind the bars and cancel his licence plastic surgeon hai to kya kitni bhi degree le le ye log rahenge anpadh gawar he https://t.co/iflgp7wnGO — ๑ NK⁷๑ || •••♩♪♬♫ (@THEKOOISH) September 19, 2022

This breaks my heart 💔 https://t.co/OoEOWTvJni — Chinmayee Gayatree Sahu (@ChinmayeegG) September 19, 2022

Usually doctor is given the status of God, but these scene seen today is absolutely inhuman,deplorable and pathetic act, strongly condemn it, Jodhpur Police should take immediate action. #Jodhpur https://t.co/ccp4Gi8BGo — Rakesh Bishnoi JNU (@RokyBishnoi_JNU) September 19, 2022

Don't call yourself a doctor if you don't possess even tiny bit of empathy . #justicefordog https://t.co/Uhk9O9BtTx — Dr Divya Prajapati (@DrDivyaPrajapa1) September 19, 2022

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the dog suffered several injuries including multiple fractures. A motorcycle rider, who was behind the car, saw the abuse and pulled up in front of the car, forcing the doctor to stop. This was followed by locals informing the NGO.

As per the report, a case has been registered against the accused driver. His car is seized as well.

What a shameful act this is!