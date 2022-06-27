With increasing heat, the birds in the skies of Northern and Eastern India have had their survival threatened, with some of them falling from the sky due to exhaustion.

In a step to provide them shelter and to stop this from happening, a 6-floor "apartment for birds" has been inaugurated in Jaipur.

The building is called Pinjara Pol Goshala and can house around 2000 birds at the same time. Speaking to ANI, R Vijayvargiya, Goshala member, said:

It can shelter about 2000 birds at a time...Today people live in huge buildings but they forget about birds, which is why we came up with this.

Rajasthan | Jaipur's Pinjara Pol Goshala has built a 6-storey building to house birds



"It can shelter about 2000 birds at a time...Today people live in huge buildings but they forget about birds, which is why we came up with this," said R Vijayvargiya, Goshala member (26.06) pic.twitter.com/QguSPj3ULo — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

This is how the internet reacted to this thoughtful initiative.

Need of the hour. Awesome Job. https://t.co/k1TrED9xgY — Sohit Jatain (@SohitJatain) June 27, 2022

Now, while this step helps, one can't help but think that there would be no need for such things, if we had more trees around for the birds to take shelter. The same was pointed out by many.

I'm not against it but should not we have planted trees instead? https://t.co/MGOnOhka56 — amar (@rama_tw33ts) June 27, 2022

Urban concrete jungles... that definitely need patches of green for our fauna. https://t.co/ZhHaaCp7eA — Dr. Suchitra Raghavachari (@DrSRaghavachari) June 27, 2022

Plant more 🌴🌳

Plain and simple.

Birds don’t need multistory buildings but more green👏https://t.co/kSk85IfUrn — Amritpal Singh (@im__Mr_Singh) June 27, 2022

So, all in all, while the initiative is great, we need to focus our energies and resources on ensuring that the birds' homes, trees, are not cut indiscriminately in the first place. We have a moral responsibility towards animals that needs to be fulfilled.