With increasing heat, the birds in the skies of Northern and Eastern India have had their survival threatened, with some of them falling from the sky due to exhaustion. 

In a step to provide them shelter and to stop this from happening, a 6-floor "apartment for birds" has been inaugurated in Jaipur.

Pinjara Pol Goshala
Source: Twitter

The building is called Pinjara Pol Goshala and can house around 2000 birds at the same time. Speaking to ANI, R Vijayvargiya, Goshala member, said:

It can shelter about 2000 birds at a time...Today people live in huge buildings but they forget about birds, which is why we came up with this.

This is how the internet reacted to this thoughtful initiative.

Now, while this step helps, one can't help but think that there would be no need for such things, if we had more trees around for the birds to take shelter. The same was pointed out by many.

So, all in all, while the initiative is great, we need to focus our energies and resources on ensuring that the birds' homes, trees, are not cut indiscriminately in the first place. We have a moral responsibility towards animals that needs to be fulfilled.