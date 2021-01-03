It would be an understatement to say that doggos are the best. From being our 'goodest' friends to being downright adorable, everything they do simply melt our hearts.



But you know what's even better? Doggos doing human things. Be it working from home or not wanting to work out, sometimes they are better at doing 'hooman' things than us. Here's some 'pwoof.'



This is how happy I want to be in life.

Hello, you are talking to doggo customer service. How may I help you?

Your daily reminder that shape, size, and colour does not describe how beautiful you are.

Bachna ae haseeno because there's a new bad boy in town.

When the 'paw-fessionals' take over.

Hence proven that nobody likes to work out. I repeat NOBODY.

The secret behind being the best doggo is following a good skincare routine.

"Hmm, difficult. VERY difficult. Plenty of courage, I see. Not a bad mind, either. "

Serving looks like it's no big deal.

I need to double-check if my fluffy toy is washed properly.

Take this as a reminder to wear a mask every time you step out.

If sliding smoothly into DMs had a face.

The best uber driver you will ever have.

Why fear when doggo man is here?

Meet Kevin and Leyna who just love to read.

Everyone deserves a break.

If they can do then that means 'Yoga-na do it too.'

Sing it with me 'he was a boy, she was a girl. Can I make it any more obvious?'

Things just got too real to handle.

And, that's how you wear a mask.

10/10 would recommend this doctor if you're feeling low.

This screams "parmisan lena chahiye na" before clicking this doggo's picture.

It's time for some paw-si-tea-vity if you know what I mean?

How to join this biker gang?

This doggo is living all our best lives.

"Yes, that's the spot."

101 on how to cut onions without crying.

You know you gotta 'creep it real.'