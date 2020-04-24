After pink flamingos were seen near the water bodies of Navi Mumbai, similar instances are being reported around the world.

A flock of thousands of pink flamingos and curly pelicans were seen enjoying the quiet brought by the coronavirus lockdown at Narta Lagoon, West Albania.

Birds in paradise: Albania's flamingos flourish in virus lockdownhttps://t.co/z2rnh1KcV4



📸 Gent Shkullaku pic.twitter.com/f3RhnyqyLy — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 23, 2020

According to sources, the number has significantly increased by a third since last year. Some 3,000 more flamingos very noticed since January. The chief of the protected area said,

Wildlife have regained all of their absolute rights and are enjoying all the freedoms of nature.

Twitter too appreciated this nice surprise.

I can't deny these photos. Love seeing them. — Joel Hageman (@JoelH_Online) April 23, 2020

It is almost as if, to the world of nature, humans are the virus. Look how it recovers when we step back. — xerious (@xeriou) April 23, 2020

And yes, creation .... no one or any other "god" can out do the Creator of all things!🙏🙏✝️ — CATurner (@CATshipshape) July 29, 2019

A similar instance was noticed in Pallikaranai Marsh Land, Chennai.

Flamingos flocking everywhere. This comes from Pallikaranai Marsh Land, Chennai. Via @htTweets pic.twitter.com/9ur6bVatYn — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 24, 2020

Nature can breathe again.