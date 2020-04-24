After pink flamingos were seen near the water bodies of  Navi Mumbai, similar instances are being reported around the world. 

A flock of thousands of pink flamingos and curly pelicans were seen enjoying the quiet brought by the coronavirus lockdown at Narta Lagoon, West Albania. 

According to sources, the number has significantly increased by a third since last year. Some 3,000 more flamingos very noticed since January. The chief of the protected area said,

Wildlife have regained all of their absolute rights and are enjoying all the freedoms of nature.

Twitter too appreciated this nice surprise. 

A similar instance was noticed in Pallikaranai Marsh Land, Chennai. 

Nature can breathe again. 