Disclaimer: Graphic images in the article. Reader discretion is advised.

Earlier this week, it was reported that at least 14 elephants were killed in Odisha during lockdown. Of these, only 2 died of natural reasons.

This indicates that instances of poaching have increased in the state, which is home to a large number of elephants.

Recently, one more elephant was found dead in the forests of Odisha, in a suspected case of poaching.

The dead elephant was seen roaming in the Chhendipada area of Angul district on, 19th June, Friday evening.

While the forest officials say that the elephant might have died of anthrax, wildlife activists believe that anthrax cannot kill an elephant immediately. Speaking to HT, Biswajit Mohanty, a wildlife activist, said:

We suspect, the elephant came in contact with livewire trap set up by poachers to kill wild boars. A proper inquiry should be conducted to find out how it died.

This is the 5th elephant to die in Odisha in the last 8 days. Just 3 days ago, carcass of a 3-year-old male elephant with bullet injuries was found in Boudh district. However, its tusks were intact.

Earlier, 2 elephants died after coming in contact with live wire set up by poachers.

If poaching of these gigantic wild animals continues at this rate, we might never be able to see them again.