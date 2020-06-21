Disclaimer: Graphic images in the article. Reader discretion is advised.

Earlier this week, it was reported that at least 14 elephants were killed in Odisha during lockdown. Of these, only 2 died of natural reasons.

This indicates that instances of poaching have increased in the state, which is home to a large number of elephants.

Recently, one more elephant was found dead in the forests of Odisha, in a suspected case of poaching.

The dead elephant was seen roaming in the Chhendipada area of Angul district on, 19th June, Friday evening.

Source: TNIE

While the forest officials say that the elephant might have died of anthrax, wildlife activists believe that anthrax cannot kill an elephant immediately. Speaking to HT, Biswajit Mohanty, a wildlife activist, said:

We suspect, the elephant came in contact with livewire trap set up by poachers to kill wild boars. A proper inquiry should be conducted to find out how it died.
Source: DTE

This is the 5th elephant to die in Odisha in the last 8 days. Just 3 days ago, carcass of a 3-year-old male elephant with bullet injuries was found in Boudh district. However, its tusks were intact.

Earlier, 2 elephants died after coming in contact with live wire set up by poachers.

Source: TNIE

If poaching of these gigantic wild animals continues at this rate, we might never be able to see them again.