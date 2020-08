There are hundreds of interesting Instagram pages and Kasey Williams' Instagram page, named The Good Boy Report , is one of them.

Kasey is a comic artist and professional colorist for animation and her Instagram page, The Good Boy Report is basically a wholesome collection of charismatic dogs that she comes across/observes/spots every week.



The dogs are given the central role in her weekly edition and it's absolutely pawsome. Check it out.

