If there’s one person who loves to find and capture the uncanny resemblance between the appearances of animals and humans, it’d be photographer Gerrard Gethings. And his Instagram bio reads “Photographer. Likes animals.” An apt bio.

ADVERTISEMENT Back in 2021, he was part of an exhibition at Fotografiska Museum Stockholm and some of the images from the exhibition caught our attention.

After searching through the beauty that his Instagram profile is, we found a couple of pictures Gerrard captured that beautifully depict the similarities between cats and humans. Have a look!

They indeed are uncanny!

