The flood situation in the state of Assam is only worsening with each passing day. Nearly 40 lakh people have been affected in over 26 districts.

- People died: 80+

- People affected: 4.8 million

- Villages affected: 4,766

- Relief camps: 487

- Animals rescued: 170

- Animals died: at least 66 pic.twitter.com/6jFP3ZvM9M — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) July 16, 2020

Even animals have been forced out of their natural habitat due to the floods.

Speaking of which, a video of an exhausted rhino sleeping or rather resting on National Highway-37 in Assam's flood-hit Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has gone viral.

The video was posted on Twitter by the national park itself.

A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

In the video, forest officials were seen guarding the troubled rhinoceros who apparently ventured out the jungle to take refuge in the safer, higher ground of the Karbi Anglong Hills.

Even passers by didn't disturb the animal. They quietly drove passed it. Police officials made sure people drove their vehicles as slowly as possible.

Grateful to the team at @kaziranga_ . They possess both passion and professionalism. I’m proud of belonging to a state of wildlife lovers. https://t.co/pyCzmpoUjJ — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 18, 2020

The rhino is estimated to be 30-35 years old. Right now, the forest department is attempting to guide it back into a safer area.

Twitter lauded the forest officials and the passersby for not interfering or disturbing the exhausted rhino and allowing it to take some much needed rest.

This is heart wrenching.. their houses are taken away and the Kaziranga team are doing their best m sure to save them❤️❤️ more power n blessings to this innocent animals https://t.co/kvgz1fAg7B — Jyotic (@jyotic89) July 18, 2020

This is co-existence. This is what we as human are expected to do, Co-exist with other species. Thank you to @nagaonpolice and every individual doing their duty to safeguard the 🦏 🙏 — Harikrishnan (@harikrishnan_11) July 18, 2020

we need to be extra Cautious to safeguard our Wilds from Poachers. Definitely our Cops & Kaziranga staffs are doing Fabulous job day on day. Kudos for that. Prayers for everyone's Safety🙏🙏 — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 18, 2020

Thank you for taking care of them 💓 — Nitika (@redhu_nitika) July 18, 2020

Man it's a tough job out there! Wish you guys all the power & strength. — Thirsty (@Krishankj) July 18, 2020

Not out of sheer sense of duty and obligation for protection of #wildlife, but I see "love and care for co-dwellers on planet 🌍". @KP24 please take a look, you'll appreciate it too. — Mandeep Kiran Chakrabarty🇮🇳 (@meluji_mandeep) July 19, 2020

Rhino can not charge because it is weak and exhausted after walking, running, swimming in search of safer area in Assam floods. Those guys, who are doing their job, know about rhinos better than you or me. — Ron Tyler (@RonTyle60900859) July 18, 2020

Rhino seems very tired, taking rest..

Plz Take care of the animals & make aware with others too... And yes please must Drive slow. Hope that all forest officials doing their best..

Hope for the best soon..🙏 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) July 18, 2020

So sad to see this ... He thought the road to be a highland ...May be just tired of swimming or roaming around searching food.

But thanks to @kaziranga_ & the local people for helping him out. Good work should always be appreciated. And they really did a good work this. https://t.co/ES4GhsROR2 — Anindita Sarma (@sarma_anindita) July 18, 2020

Grateful to the team at @kaziranga_ . They possess both passion and professionalism. I’m proud of belonging to a state of wildlife lovers. https://t.co/xV7WgdB5As — Rakib | रकीब | رقيب (@salafi_rakibul) July 18, 2020

According to reports, nearly 80% of Kaziranga National Park has been submerged in water due to the floods.

This heartwarming gesture by the forest officials is winning the internet's heart. And, we salute them for their efforts.