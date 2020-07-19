Assam flood update, India:— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) July 16, 2020
- People died: 80+
- People affected: 4.8 million
- Villages affected: 4,766
- Relief camps: 487
- Animals rescued: 170
- Animals died: at least 66 pic.twitter.com/6jFP3ZvM9M
Even animals have been forced out of their natural habitat due to the floods.
Speaking of which, a video of an exhausted rhino sleeping or rather resting on National Highway-37 in Assam's flood-hit Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has gone viral.
The video was posted on Twitter by the national park itself.
Even passers by didn't disturb the animal. They quietly drove passed it. Police officials made sure people drove their vehicles as slowly as possible.
Plz Take care of the animals & make aware with others too... And yes please must Drive slow. Hope that all forest officials doing their best..
Hope for the best soon..🙏
According to reports, nearly 80% of Kaziranga National Park has been submerged in water due to the floods.
This heartwarming gesture by the forest officials is winning the internet's heart. And, we salute them for their efforts.