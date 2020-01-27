The internet is our go-to place for all things amazing and out of the box. Just like celebrity animals. 

After spending years being obsessed with The Grumpy Cat, a.k.a Tardar Sauce, a successor to the famous feline has now been found online. 

The Grumpy Cat
Source: Scoopwhoop

Meow Meow, a feline from Taiwan who has similar features to Tardar Sauce, has recently climbed up the charts and became another sensation on the internet. 

With a grumpier look and a fluffier skin, a look of this cat from Taiwan reminds us of Tardar, who passed away in May, 2019. 

Meow Meow
Source: Imgur

Possibly a contender to become the world's angriest cats, Meow Meow is actually a very elegant and charming pet according to Bored Panda

Being one of the smoothest and fluffiest kitties out there, Meow Meow appears to be full of life despite suffering from hyperthyroidism - a condition that can alter rhythmic heartbeats and cause severe weight loss. 

Meow Meow
Source: Imgur

The internet is filled with Meow Meow's elegant clicks and for a second we were confused whether it was a new kitty or our very old Grumpy Cat. 

But having a closer look, gives away the differences. Watch. 

Meow Meow
Source: Imgur
Meow Meow
Source: Imgur
Meow Meow
Source: Imgur
Source: Imgur

Even though the legends of the Grumpy Cat are well known and will be always remembered, we hope the new kittie can spread the same joy and happiness online that Tardar Sauce once did. 