The internet is our go-to place for all things amazing and out of the box. Just like celebrity animals.

After spending years being obsessed with The Grumpy Cat, a.k.a Tardar Sauce, a successor to the famous feline has now been found online.

Meow Meow, a feline from Taiwan who has similar features to Tardar Sauce, has recently climbed up the charts and became another sensation on the internet.

With a grumpier look and a fluffier skin, a look of this cat from Taiwan reminds us of Tardar, who passed away in May, 2019.

Possibly a contender to become the world's angriest cats, Meow Meow is actually a very elegant and charming pet according to Bored Panda.

Being one of the smoothest and fluffiest kitties out there, Meow Meow appears to be full of life despite suffering from hyperthyroidism - a condition that can alter rhythmic heartbeats and cause severe weight loss.

The internet is filled with Meow Meow's elegant clicks and for a second we were confused whether it was a new kitty or our very old Grumpy Cat.

But having a closer look, gives away the differences. Watch.

Even though the legends of the Grumpy Cat are well known and will be always remembered, we hope the new kittie can spread the same joy and happiness online that Tardar Sauce once did.