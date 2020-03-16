Millie, the 'miracle' dog who survived after being beaten and shot in the face several times, left viewers of ITV's 'This Morning' show in tears.

'She's enjoying life, she has a good quality of life.'



Millie was found dying on the streets by animal activists, but @drscottym claims the decision not to put her down was for the best 🐶 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/dUVn0O8hIr — This Morning (@thismorning) March 13, 2020

She appeared on the show with her human friend Kasey Carlin and the show's resident vet Dr Scott Miller. Millie was a huge hit and her inspiring story had everyone weeping.

Nicknamed Snot Monster, Millie, had undergone surgery after she was attacked and abused on the streets several times.

Dog attackers left her face disfigured and shot on her face multiple times in an attempt to euthanise her. As a result of the torture, her tongue was left perpetually hanging.

This is what Dr Miller had to say about not putting Millie down once she was rescued due to her catastrophic injuries:

Look, when you see catastrophic injuries like that, sometimes it is in the best interests of the dog to have them put to sleep. Certainly I know the foundation and Kasey supports that. In this case, this was a dog that had some primary treatment, showed [a] massive response to that therapy, and that’s when the charity got involved. And so they’ve just followed on with that and tried to give this dog the best possible treatment. What we have now is this dog that, you can see, she’s so affectionate, she’s very sweet, she can smell, she’s got her sense of smell, and she’s enjoying life. She does have a good quality of life.

People were heartbroken and shocked to hear about the torture she went through on the show but, adorable Millie and her story captured millions of hearts and invoked hope.

After the episode aired, many took to social media to talk about Millie and her story of survival.

@thismorning Oh Millie you beautiful girl 😭💕. This level of cruelty is awful and I cant believe it still exists. Sitting here in tears. Poor baby! People are so evil. Well done Casey! You are an angel #ThisMorning — Amy Lauren Hepworth (@AmyLaurenHepple) March 13, 2020

#ThisMorning the story of Millie the dog really shows the worst and best of humanity. Those kids who beat and shot an innocent dog and then Casey who rescued her 💔💔 but still how could people be so cruel and yet she still seems so loving and trusting #Millie @thismorning — Miss Nat (@Missy_Nat20) March 13, 2020

Oh Millie #ThisMorning 💜💜💜💜💜💜 this woman is an angel in my eyes. I love people like her — ManchesterM (@manchesterlady1) March 13, 2020

She's beautiful 😍 People are so cruel. Can't call them "humans", cos they don't deserve being called that!! — Jackie L (@lilmissuk81) March 13, 2020

This had me in tears 😭💔❤️ — Jade Houghton (@jadehoughton28) March 13, 2020

How can anyone treat a dog or any animal that way🐶 — shirlz (@nanna2b2l) March 13, 2020

Millie was left to fend for herself when she was attacked but her life changed for the better after she was rescued by Kasey Carlin. Kasey, who already has three other dogs, is now Millie's lifeline and support system.

Despite all the trauma that she has been through, Millie is recovering well and is getting along alright with the other dogs, who she is quite fond of.

She is already a huge star on Instagram with over 76.3k followers who adore her.