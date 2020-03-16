Millie, the 'miracle' dog who survived after being beaten and shot in the face several times, left viewers of ITV's 'This Morning' show in tears. 

She appeared on the show with her human friend Kasey Carlin and the show's resident vet Dr Scott Miller. Millie was a huge hit and her inspiring story had everyone weeping. 

MILLIE THE TV STAR! _ At the beginning of the year I saw videos of a little dog with no nose. With in a month I was welcoming her into my home and heart! And now she is an advocate for all abused, abandoned and forgotten pets. This wouldn’t have been possible with out your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to @vyberimenya who looked after her so well and thank you to all their supporters who helped her and all the Russian dogs in @vyberimenya care. Thank you to @wild_at_heart_foundation and all their followers for their continued support and donations who made Millie and Mitya’s surgeries a possibility! I’m feeling so humbled (and exhausted!) that so many people care for dogs like Millie! _ #rescuedog #rescuedogs #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsrock #rescuedogsrule #rescuedogsofig #rescuedogsofinsta #dogrescue #rescuedogsarethebest #rescuedoglife #rescuedogofinstagram #rescuedogsarethebestdogs #rescuedoglove #rescuedogsarebest #bemoremaggie #rescueddogsofinstagram #rescueddog #rescueddogs #rescueddogsrock #bemoremillie

Nicknamed Snot Monster, Millie, had undergone surgery after she was attacked and abused on the streets several times. 

Dog attackers left her face disfigured and shot on her face multiple times in an attempt to euthanise her. As a result of the torture, her tongue was left perpetually hanging. 

This is what Dr Miller had to say about not putting Millie down once she was rescued due to her catastrophic injuries: 

Look, when you see catastrophic injuries like that, sometimes it is in the best interests of the dog to have them put to sleep. Certainly I know the foundation and Kasey supports that. In this case, this was a dog that had some primary treatment, showed [a] massive response to that therapy, and that’s when the charity got involved. And so they’ve just followed on with that and tried to give this dog the best possible treatment. What we have now is this dog that, you can see, she’s so affectionate, she’s very sweet, she can smell, she’s got her sense of smell, and she’s enjoying life. She does have a good quality of life.

People were heartbroken and shocked to hear about the torture she went through on the show but, adorable Millie and her story captured millions of hearts and invoked hope. 

After the episode aired, many took to social media to talk about Millie and her story of survival.

Millie was left to fend for herself when she was attacked but her life changed for the better after she was rescued by Kasey Carlin. Kasey, who already has three other dogs, is now Millie's lifeline and support system. 

Despite all the trauma that she has been through, Millie is recovering well and is getting along alright with the other dogs, who she is quite fond of. 

She is already a huge star on Instagram with over 76.3k followers who adore her.

Millie is in safe hands now and is enjoying every bit of her life being nurtured in a loving environment. You can keep up with her daily adventures by following her on Instagram.