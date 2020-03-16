'She's enjoying life, she has a good quality of life.'— This Morning (@thismorning) March 13, 2020
Millie was found dying on the streets by animal activists, but @drscottym claims the decision not to put her down was for the best 🐶 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/dUVn0O8hIr
View this post on Instagram
MILLIE THE TV STAR! _ At the beginning of the year I saw videos of a little dog with no nose. With in a month I was welcoming her into my home and heart! And now she is an advocate for all abused, abandoned and forgotten pets. This wouldn’t have been possible with out your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to @vyberimenya who looked after her so well and thank you to all their supporters who helped her and all the Russian dogs in @vyberimenya care. Thank you to @wild_at_heart_foundation and all their followers for their continued support and donations who made Millie and Mitya’s surgeries a possibility! I’m feeling so humbled (and exhausted!) that so many people care for dogs like Millie! _ #rescuedog #rescuedogs #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsrock #rescuedogsrule #rescuedogsofig #rescuedogsofinsta #dogrescue #rescuedogsarethebest #rescuedoglife #rescuedogofinstagram #rescuedogsarethebestdogs #rescuedoglove #rescuedogsarebest #bemoremaggie #rescueddogsofinstagram #rescueddog #rescueddogs #rescueddogsrock #bemoremillie
Nicknamed Snot Monster, Millie, had undergone surgery after she was attacked and abused on the streets several times.
Dog attackers left her face disfigured and shot on her face multiple times in an attempt to euthanise her. As a result of the torture, her tongue was left perpetually hanging.
Look, when you see catastrophic injuries like that, sometimes it is in the best interests of the dog to have them put to sleep. Certainly I know the foundation and Kasey supports that. In this case, this was a dog that had some primary treatment, showed [a] massive response to that therapy, and that’s when the charity got involved. And so they’ve just followed on with that and tried to give this dog the best possible treatment. What we have now is this dog that, you can see, she’s so affectionate, she’s very sweet, she can smell, she’s got her sense of smell, and she’s enjoying life. She does have a good quality of life.
People were heartbroken and shocked to hear about the torture she went through on the show but, adorable Millie and her story captured millions of hearts and invoked hope.
After the episode aired, many took to social media to talk about Millie and her story of survival.
@thismorning Oh Millie you beautiful girl 😭💕. This level of cruelty is awful and I cant believe it still exists. Sitting here in tears. Poor baby! People are so evil. Well done Casey! You are an angel #ThisMorning— Amy Lauren Hepworth (@AmyLaurenHepple) March 13, 2020
#ThisMorning the story of Millie the dog really shows the worst and best of humanity. Those kids who beat and shot an innocent dog and then Casey who rescued her 💔💔 but still how could people be so cruel and yet she still seems so loving and trusting #Millie @thismorning— Miss Nat (@Missy_Nat20) March 13, 2020
Oh Millie #ThisMorning 💜💜💜💜💜💜 this woman is an angel in my eyes. I love people like her— ManchesterM (@manchesterlady1) March 13, 2020
She's beautiful 😍 People are so cruel. Can't call them "humans", cos they don't deserve being called that!!— Jackie L (@lilmissuk81) March 13, 2020
She's beautiful 😍 People are so cruel. Can't call them "humans", cos they don't deserve being called that!!— Jackie L (@lilmissuk81) March 13, 2020
This had me in tears 😭💔❤️— Jade Houghton (@jadehoughton28) March 13, 2020
How can anyone treat a dog or any animal that way🐶— shirlz (@nanna2b2l) March 13, 2020
Despite all the trauma that she has been through, Millie is recovering well and is getting along alright with the other dogs, who she is quite fond of.
She is already a huge star on Instagram with over 76.3k followers who adore her.