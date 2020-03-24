As the COVID-19 outbreak has created waves of panic across the world, people believe that their pets or animals could also contract the virus. .
Even though WHO has busted this myth and confirmed that animals especially dogs or cats cannot contract the virus, amidst the panic, India has seen a hike in the cases of animal cruelty. Especially people abandoning their pets because of the scare.
With the circulation of fake news, this pandemic has managed to make even the 'animal lovers' bitter towards their own pets and strays.
Today, I was told about a family in Airoli whose electricity supply was cut off when they refused to leave their dog on the street. When they approached the police, the cops said the family will have to abide by the society's laws.
While various actions were taken by the Animal Welfare Board of India against the violation of animal rights, people are still choosing to believe the fake news.
View this post on Instagram
Animals DO NOT spread #covid_19 Please refer to this circular issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India and please do spread the word. Due to various misconceptions and false information floating around,people are abandoning animals,harming them and getting rid of them in very cruel and unethical ways. We need to be informed not ignorant. Let’s not make any more animals pay the price for our lack of knowledge please. 🙏❤️ 🐶 🐱 🐮 🐐 🐔 🐃 🐑 🐷 #animalsdonotspreadthecovid_19 #staysafe #educateyourselfandothers #learntocoexist @petaindia
There is nothing wrong with feeding stray dogs, cats or birds. They are NOT carriers of the deadly virus. Don't let this pandemic affect the goodwill with which way you usually the strays around you. The strays need your unconditional love now, more than ever.
Just think about it, amidst the lockdown while we all are hibernating and comfortably snuggling in our bed, the stray dogs and cats who are dependent on markets, restaurants and local residents to feed them on a daily basis are affected the most.
Advisory from the Animal Welfare Board of India. pic.twitter.com/N7oYNWqVc9— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020
Further urging people to feed animals around them, the animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi took to Twitter to bust these myths.
Please feed the pigeons and dogs. They cannot give you the virus but they will die if they are not fed. Do as much good as you can. It all adds up to a new world of compassion.— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020
Spreading awareness about this issue, she gave out a contact number which could be reached if anybody was harassing animal lover for feeding strays.
I have requested all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period of a lockdown. I will be doing the same. Please allow them to do so. If there is any problem, please contact me on 08800067890. pic.twitter.com/P7yvoZCuYJ— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020
You know it doesn't matter if you're an animal lover or not, if you know of any stray dogs near you, just fill a bowl with water and don't be afraid to feed them. It is literally the least you can do when you know that somebody is dependent on you for their livelihood.
Dogs and cats aren't carriers of Corona. Don't use the pandemic or your pet's aging as an excuse to abandon your pets.
While the government is doing their part to spread awareness about ways to take care of the stray dogs during the lockdown, we should do our bit too.