Australia has been suffering from months of unprecedented bushfires, which led to the death of close to 500 million animals and destroyed over 1000 houses.

Corryong, a rural town in Victoria, was no different. Yet, for a flock of sheep it was a 6-year-old border collie who saved the day and ensured they don't meet the same unruly end.

As a wall of fire destroyed the farmland, the flock of sheep were withered and desperately tried to escape.

But the conditions and strong flames made it almost impossible. That's when Patsy stepped up to make sure they escape unharmed, reveals Metro.

Rounding up the baffled flock, Patsy brought all of them to the safest paddock as the fires caused heavy damage to the town.

Patsy was later photographed by Cath, her owner's sister, sitting on the partially burned farmland with the flock of sheep in the background.

She also posted a video on her Facebook account showcasing Patsy's skillful approach as the fires get closer to her.

Still unfazed, she did the job of protecting the sheep to perfection.

Talking to Metro, Cath said:

It’s like Armageddon. Everyone is just trying to get water and feed to their animals, shoot the ones that can’t be saved, get temporary fences up to keep stock secure, and put out all the logs and stumps still burning. It’s unbelievable and it’s only going to get worse. That’s why we put Patsy’s story out there. People need something positive.

The conditions may have been catastrophic down under but Patsy's life-risking efforts to save the flock of sheep tells us that even animals are empathetic to each other's cause in such a situation.

She be the goodest girl of Victoria!