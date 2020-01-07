Australia has been suffering from months of unprecedented bushfires, which led to the death of close to 500 million animals and destroyed over 1000 houses.
As a wall of fire destroyed the farmland, the flock of sheep were withered and desperately tried to escape.
Rounding up the baffled flock, Patsy brought all of them to the safest paddock as the fires caused heavy damage to the town.
She also posted a video on her Facebook account showcasing Patsy's skillful approach as the fires get closer to her.
Talking to Metro, Cath said:
It’s like Armageddon. Everyone is just trying to get water and feed to their animals, shoot the ones that can’t be saved, get temporary fences up to keep stock secure, and put out all the logs and stumps still burning. It’s unbelievable and it’s only going to get worse. That’s why we put Patsy’s story out there. People need something positive.
The conditions may have been catastrophic down under but Patsy's life-risking efforts to save the flock of sheep tells us that even animals are empathetic to each other's cause in such a situation.