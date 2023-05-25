It’s weird, but I constantly wonder what dogs think when they blankly stare at me – and that’s why I don’t have a pet. And there are so many things that we don’t know about dogs – for instance, do they dream at all? If they do, what do they see? And a recent study has offers some explanation.

A clinical and evolutionary psychologist at Harvard Medical School, Dr Deirdre Barrett has been studying the sleeping patterns of dogs. When we do watch dogs sleeping (in a non-creepy way), we can see movements, tail wagging and other gestures that are cute, but not explainable. According to this Harvard study, dogs dream about their everyday experiences, just like humans.

So, it can even be said that they dream about their humans, which is again, adorable. And when your pet dog moves their paws or legs, it is likely they are dreaming about running. On the other hand, if they bark, it most probably means that they are interacting with another dog or humans in their dream.

“Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you.” Dr Barrett

Dogs dreaming about their humans. Adorbs.