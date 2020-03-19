In times of quarantine, while humans are busy distancing themselves from the world and into their isolated cocoons. The environment is getting cleaner and the animals in the wild are reclaiming their freedom while returning back to their natural habitats.

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

Well, would you believe me if I told you that a herd of elephants found a barrel of wine, had a little party, got pissed drunk and then passed out while the humans around them were on house arrest? No, this is not an episode from Bojack Horseman, it actually happened.

Apparently, a group of 14 elephants in Yunnan China wandered into a village in search of some food. A couple of minutes later, they stumbled upon 30kgs of corn wine and drank it all.

While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in Yunan province, looking for corn and other food. They ended up drinking 30kg of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ykTCCLLCJu — Corono she better don’t (@Spilling_The_T) March 18, 2020

Once they were done with their little rave-party, these elephants were spotted peacefully sleeping with an adorable smile on their face in a nearby tea garden.

Meanwhile few #elephants decided to use alcohol to sanitize trunks in Wunnan, China. They were raiding crops somehow found wine. And the look after drinking too much. As a fact elephants are fond of alcohol, they are good at finding that also, especially Handiya in tribal belts. pic.twitter.com/K77fYuiFqr — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020

We'd like to believe that they were drunk on the wine and secretly passed out in the cutest way possible.

While we couldn't get our hands on a source that verifies this story, Netizens from across the globe have shared this adorable moment.

Netizens can't get over this role reversal the elephants have had with humans:

I didn’t realize the elephants were doing a dramatic reenactment of my university years. — Derek Anderson Law: 780-414-5400 (@DerekCrimLaw) March 18, 2020

Update: 14 elephants just woke up and asked for a bucket of aspirin and a tanker truck of Listerine. — PublicSquare (@wesgeorgia951) March 19, 2020

Amazing. Except. Hungover elephants. Hide from hungover elephants. — Sue Kirk (@SueKirk) March 18, 2020

are they smiling? — Nick (@ralphraudenz) March 18, 2020

Oh to be a drunk elephant asleep in a tea garden 🥺 — Bri (@brianam_o) March 19, 2020

If only humans were so adorable when they pass out drunk — Dr Kat Alcock (@KatClinPsy) March 18, 2020

I know that they had the best sleep ever from the position — Tequila Mockingbird (@somesayju) March 19, 2020

I don't know about y'all but these adorable drunk elephants are giving me major Friday feels in isolation.

