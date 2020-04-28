Sleeping in the right posture is really important.

Actually, I'm having a severe neck pain right now not because I slept in wrong position last night, but because I saw this.

If you ever wondered how giraffes sleep pic.twitter.com/eoW4YVtBrw — you should (@makepeacebey) April 27, 2020

If you've pulled an all-nighter, you'd know how much sleep we humans need to function properly. Well, not every creature enjoys that luxury.

It is believed that giraffes, the tallest animals in the world, sleep only for a few minutes at a stretch. While adult giraffes generally sleep in standing position, babies, lay down with their legs tucked beneath their bodies and rest their heads on their rumps.

Like this.

It seems they are their own best pillows.

