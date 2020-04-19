Coronavirus has taken the world under its grip and everyone knows at this point, that the wisest thing to do is to stay inside their homes.

Which only means one thing for the animals: More space to explore. Here are some incidents of animals reclaiming public places now that humans can't go out.

1. In a surprising and fascinating sight, hundred of Flamingoes gathered at a creek in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CQCHfqNQ4i — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

2. Penguins crossing the intersection, walking freely on deserted streets of Cape Town.

BREAKING NEWS: Penguins taking back control in Cape Town. 🐧😃 pic.twitter.com/Rr0jqQuy54 — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) April 18, 2020

3. Peacocks seen at various places in Mumbai as the birds reclaim public spaces.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Peacocks seen near the Meri Colony in Nashik today amid lockdown due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/6W7RERtchN — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

4. Olive ridley sea turtles return to the beaches of Odisha for the biggest mass nesting in 7 years.

The largest mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in 7 years happened today in #Orissa. Watch nature in full flow while homo sapiens isolate themselves and aren’t adding value to the planet! This project enabling the safe passage and nesting is funded by Greenko and managed by WWF pic.twitter.com/cGd9cm4BcH — Vijay Amritraj (@vjamritraj) April 2, 2020

5. Bears take a stroll on the roads of Tirumala as humans find themselves restricted to their homes.

It’s a pair of bears strolling at Tirumala to see if everything is ok in gods abode😎 pic.twitter.com/ymljGNiL6L — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

6. A pride of lions sleeping on the road in Kruger National Park, South Africa because there are no visitors for obvious reasons.

in South Africa’s Kruger National Park — which has remained shut since March 25 — pride of lions napping in middle of empty road. pic.twitter.com/tDS2zwpXxZ — Prof. Harrison (@JustPrintMoney) April 18, 2020

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

7. Mountain goats of Great Orme take a day off to travel to nearby town of Llandudno.

With few cars or people about the Great Orme goats wander carte blanche around the streets of Llandudno. No #socialdistancing for them 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/FY3xrqSIX7 — Home Front Museum (@HomeFrontMuseum) March 25, 2020

I LOVE that the goats from Great Orme are taking back Llandudno now its virtually deserted. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cAPmySvJXV — Zoey White (@WhiteZoey) March 31, 2020

8. Deer walk around in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka much to the fascination of locals.

Eventually, Nature has taken the streets ... Deer in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.#coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/HJWW43c5Y0 — Corona Updates for Travelers (@belavida_travel) April 1, 2020

Deer get the freedom of curfew.



Spotted today at in Trincomalee, #SriLanka

📸 by Mangalanath Liyanarachchi #COVID19outbreak #nature pic.twitter.com/qtepHV7cgL — Sandun Arosha F'do (@sandunarosha) March 31, 2020

I wonder how the animals feel about our sudden absence from the scene!