While humans are living in isolation, planet Earth is healing and wildlife is thriving.

The skies are clearer, air pollution has decreased significantly and the streets are cleaner. Even instances of wildlife roaming empty, deserted streets are coming to light and putting smiles (much needed) on people's faces.

Look outside...



The air seems cleaner

The sky is actually blue in Mumbai

Pretty sure this is related to the planet getting a break



This is NOT normal in my city



*unretouched smartphone image

These instances of wildlife being spotted by local residents, from different parts of the world, is giving us hope for a better future where both, wildlife and humans can co-exist in harmony, together.

1. Amid the lockdown, a nilgai was spotted on the empty roads near GIP Mall in Noida.

Twitter users were amazed too.

Nature is telling us don't play with me else I will find ways to get you in hand .

This is unbelievable. Nilgai takes over #Noida streets. Not bad a video to watch during #Lockdown21. ❤️

(Video via #WhatsApp)

थोड़ा shopping ही कर ली जाए। 😜 — Neeraj Chauhan (@neerajwriting) March 27, 2020

2. In West Oakland, wild turkeys were spotted on the play ground of an elementary school that has been closed due to the lockdown.

Spotted on the playground at the elementary school next door, which has been closed for several days ... wild turkeys! That's a first. #coronavirus #westoakland

Naturally, Twitter was happy to see this unusual sight.

They've migrated down from the wild, desolate plains of El Cerrito!

It belongs 2 them now

3. Guess, who was spotted on the empty streets of Kerala? A civet was seen taking a zebra crossing amid the lockdown. Check it out.

Now it's turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road👍🏻Critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals. Endemic to western ghats, not seen since 1990 surfaced at Kozhikode( sometimes known by its anglicised version, Calicut) during present lockdown.

More than anything, the internet was delighted to see this one use the zebra crossing.

It uses zebra crossing 👍

walking on pedestrian way , good

4. Since humans are not around to feed sika deers in Nara Park, in Japan, they are wandering into the cities and walking through subways looking for food.

Less tourists in Nara = less people feeding the deer in the parks 🌷🌱 Now they're venturing out into the city eating flowers and plants, per Fuji TV

And, this is how netizens reacted to this story.

Wow! Interesting event

Beautiful animals...

5. A video of an Indian Bison roaming the empty streets of Karnataka is going viral on the internet after lockdown was ordered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Bison( the gaur) goes for a street walk😊

The largest extant Bovine, is native to South & SE Asia. Can be very aggressive. Rare to see in markets😐 pic.twitter.com/z4AYNpeUQt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

Twitter was equally amused with this sight.

A beauty indeed.

Amazing, Beautiful and powerful animal !

6. Wild boars and their babies were exploring the empty streets of Italy after the city went under lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

this happened tonight in my city, wild boars and their babies were in town because we are in quarantine and everyone was at home. nature taking what belongs to them #coronavirus #italy

Twitter was impressed too.

Impressive, what is the name of your city? And how many boars did you saw

there's something really profound about this photo of wild boars in the streets of italy. it soothes me

7. In parts of Italy and Japan sheep, horses and deers were spotted on the deserted streets. Take a look.

In streets of Japan, Italy and Thailand the sighting of animals such as deer, wild boars, sheep, horses and monkeys were reported.



In streets of Japan, Italy and Thailand the sighting of animals such as deer, wild boars, sheep, horses and monkeys were reported.

Planet Earth really needed a break. #coronavirus

8. A Twitter user posted a video of Indian Ring-Necked Parakeets chirping with happiness after so long, all thanks to the lockdown.

A number of wildlife species like Dolphins, Civet, Sambhar Deer, Crocodiles and variety of Birds have started claiming newer habitats when we are been constrained at our homes.

Come to your Balcony and see the changes in the Biodiversity....



Indian Ring-Necked Parakeets pic.twitter.com/CBghbWUDyf — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) March 27, 2020

And, the internet too was in love with what they were seeing.

The animal are living very happy because of our #Lockdown21 as we are not destroying their activities

9. When humans were busy isolating, a Sambar deer was spotted freely walking around on the empty streets of Chandigarh at night.

#Sambar deer at #Zebra crossing. Videographed at #Chandigarh. This city has good numbers of Sambar deer. UT of Chandigarh has two wildlife sanctuary in it. Nothing to do with lockdown except that less traffic may help them in crossing roads. There were many accidents earlier.

Naturally, some local residents couldn't believe their eyes.

Amazing. Having lived so may years in #Chandigarh I never heard about or witnessed Sambar deer. Thanks for the share!

Smart they use zebra lines

No doubt, times are stressful but, these heartening stories are giving us hope and helping us, get through these tough times.