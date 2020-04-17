It seems like, wild animals have been taking advantage of the peace and quiet amid the lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now, the latest addition to the list are lions who are enjoying every bit of their peaceful time while humans are isolating indoors.

Yes, that's right. Recently, a pride of lions were spotted taking a nap on an empty road in Kruger National Park, in South Africa.

At least eight lions, including a few young cubs were spotted outside Orpen Rest Camp, in Kruger National Park, relaxing and enjoying an afternoon nap. Ah! What a beautiful sight.

The viral photos were taken by Kruger National Park Ranger, Richard Sowry, on Wednesday while he was out on patrol.

In a post on Twitter the national park said, this is an unusual sight since lions don't venture into the areas that are open to public but, now they are enjoying their freedom without human interruption.

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

In an interview with BBC Richard Sowry said:

The lions would normally be in the bushes but they are very smart and now they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us.

Naturally, netizens were also delighted to see them taking a peaceful nap and enjoying their freedom. Here's what they had to say:

Just like other national parks, Kruger National Park has been shut since 25th March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Undoubtedly, these instances show, the lockdown is proving to be a boon for the environment and the wildlife.