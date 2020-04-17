Now, the latest addition to the list are lions who are enjoying every bit of their peaceful time while humans are isolating indoors.
Lions spotted sleeping on a South Africa road due to lack of people present from Covid-19 Quarantine.
Yes, that's right. Recently, a pride of lions were spotted taking a nap on an empty road in Kruger National Park, in South Africa.
At least eight lions, including a few young cubs were spotted outside Orpen Rest Camp, in Kruger National Park, relaxing and enjoying an afternoon nap. Ah! What a beautiful sight.
The viral photos were taken by Kruger National Park Ranger, Richard Sowry, on Wednesday while he was out on patrol.
In a post on Twitter the national park said, this is an unusual sight since lions don't venture into the areas that are open to public but, now they are enjoying their freedom without human interruption.
Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.
In an interview with BBC Richard Sowry said:
The lions would normally be in the bushes but they are very smart and now they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us.
Naturally, netizens were also delighted to see them taking a peaceful nap and enjoying their freedom. Here's what they had to say:
Mother nature is enjoying the lockdown. No humans to bother them.
The animals are loving having their turf back.
They are taking back the park
The real owners taking their space
Nature is at peace
Just like other national parks, Kruger National Park has been shut since 25th March to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Undoubtedly, these instances show, the lockdown is proving to be a boon for the environment and the wildlife.