Animals and birds all over the world are reclaiming their spaces in the absence of humans during lockdown.

Recently, the endangered Gangetic River Dolphin was spotted on the ghats in Kolkata after decades. Now, the aquatic animals were seen swimming in the River Ganga in Meerut, UP.

An IFS officer, Akash Deep Badhawan, captured a video of the dolphins and shared it on Twitter.

DYK?

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

He also a shared few other tweets giving information about these dolphins.

Officially discovered in 1801, these creatures are practically blind, with small slits for eyes. They hunt using ultrasonic sounds to track other fishes in the vicinity. Usually solo, sometimes they are found in small groups, especially Mother and calf. — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

Their habitat is largely tracts of Ganges where fish is aplenty and water currents are slow. Here dense human population has lead to fishermen catching them along with fish and become “bycatch”. However they are still hunted at times for their meat and oil by few! — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

Netizens are congratulating him for spotting the endangered animal.

Instances like these are giving us hope every day.