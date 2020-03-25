The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world - physically and mentally. While we are fighting the disease head-on and the entire country is under lockdown, some positive effects of minimal human interference can be seen on nature.

A few days ago, people shared pictures of clear and blue skies in Mumbai on Twitter, indicating the improvement in air quality. Now, AQI levels in Delhi have seen a record low.

Delhi which tops the world in air pollution, recorded AQIs as low as 38. It is believed that strict travel restrictions and shutting down of all the non-essential services has brought an enormous decline in the levels of nitrogen oxide in the city.

Data from SAFAR suggested that the overall AQI score of Delhi on 25th March stood at 88. This is just out of the world considering the high AQIs Delhi has seen.

Netizens couldn't stop talking about this development as it is very rare when we see Delhi's air in the satisfactory range.

Wow incredibly good AQI in Delhi; love you Delhites for following the lock down! pic.twitter.com/ApENZaQw1x — Anurag Kumar (@anuragkumarlko) March 24, 2020

Wow, one positive effect of lockdown, I am first time seeing Delhi in Yellow - Moderate. Good, keep this up, now we know how pollution can be reduced. Check out the real-time air pollution map, for more than 100 countries. https://t.co/BWnqn0vLVv via @world_aqi — Manoj Gupta (@manojkgupta_ind) March 24, 2020

Bc delhi ka AQI 84 ho gya.... Seriously .. this is the effect of lockdown... No vehicles no pollution... Jo daily 300+ hi rhta tha... 6-7 ho jaye ye ... Sab pollution chla jayega — फलानी_ढ़ीमकानी (@WizarDess_Twts) March 23, 2020

Pollution levels of Delhi coming down. #Delhi AQI map right now. It was mostly red till yesterday. One positive effect of #delhilockdown. pic.twitter.com/wX8Bwwg2Sm — Life in Balance (@ItsmeTashu) March 23, 2020

One bright spot during this #Covid_19india #delhilockdown.



Since cars are off the road, AQI improves beyond anyone’s imagination. In my 7 years here - never.



At least now will people realise that odd-even can help if we follow it? pic.twitter.com/7lB3N2XIJX — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) March 23, 2020

#COVID19 has Delhi in lockdown.



While we are all scared how this would play out, there is a silver lining



Delhi is breathing better!



From high 400s, AQI is down to 87



Mr @ArvindKejriwal, the pollution of Delhi comes from within



Let's work towards that once COVID blows over pic.twitter.com/cb1qLavgnR — The Frustrated Physician (@The_Irate_Medic) March 22, 2020

Data from SAFAR shows air quality has also improved across India.

This is indeed a silver lining amidst all the gloom spread by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that follows.