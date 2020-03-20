We, in India, are almost nearing a lockdown-like situation. Schools and colleges have already been closed and with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increasing every day, several state governments have ordered eateries and other public spaces like gyms and spas to remain shut.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till 31st March, 2020. #COVID19 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kJdgt4cm0n — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

People have been asked to work from home in several industries. Now, all this means that human beings are largely confined to their homes. This in turn means lesser vehicles on roads. And this has proved to be a boon for mother nature.

Ace Photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a picture of the Mumbai skies and it seems to be much better than other days.

Look outside...



The air seems cleaner

The sky is actually blue in Mumbai

Pretty sure this is related to the planet getting a break



This is NOT normal in my city



*unretouched smartphone image pic.twitter.com/qVthkDF9f8 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 20, 2020

People from around the city started sharing more pictures that indicate how humans in quarantine are proving to be a blessing for our planet.

Untouched picture of the sunset yesterday in South Bombay from my phone...Made the coastal road work tolerable as well, being able to ACTUALLY see the sun set into the water!!! pic.twitter.com/WWLFve8jMB — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) March 20, 2020

Ghodbunder Road Thane pic.twitter.com/O5PGo7TIMa — prasanna shivakamat (@prasanna1177) March 20, 2020

All these pictures showing cleaner air and blue skies in Mumbai are proof that nature is on a break from us humans, and it is indeed good.