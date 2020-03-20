We, in India, are almost nearing a lockdown-like situation. Schools and colleges have already been closed and with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increasing every day, several state governments have ordered eateries and other public spaces like gyms and spas to remain shut.

People have been asked to work from home in several industries. Now, all this means that human beings are largely confined to their homes. This in turn means lesser vehicles on roads. And this has proved to be a boon for mother nature.

Ace Photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a picture of the Mumbai skies and it seems to be much better than other days.

People from around the city started sharing more pictures that indicate how humans in quarantine are proving to be a blessing for our planet.

All these pictures showing cleaner air and blue skies in Mumbai are proof that nature is on a break from us humans, and it is indeed good.