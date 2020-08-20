In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a gang of six men reportedly hunted and killed a pregnant buffalo in the Malappuram district of Kerala. 

Source: Hectique ( Representational Image)

This heinous act was committed a few months after a 15-year old pregnant elephant died brutally after consuming a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in the Silent Valley Forest Area.

Source: Quint

The state forest officials who arrested six people in relation to this case have allegedly found buffalo meat from the house of one of the accused during a raid on the night of August 10.

Source: News 18

Investigations revealed that the accused hunted the wild, pregnant buffalo at Puncha forest in Chakkikuzhi forest station limits under Kalikavu range of Nilambur south forest division. 

Source: The News Minute ( Representational Image)

The forest officials have seized about 25 kilograms of meat and it is assumed that there was around 200 kilograms of meat in total. 

Source: Pinterest ( Representational Image)

According to reports, in a barbaric act, the men also butchered the foetus that was growing inside the buffalo's womb. 

Source: HT ( Representational Image)

The six accused men were presented in front of the court in Malappuram on Wednesday for committing such an inhumane act. 

Source: The News Minute

According to Section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, killing, poisoning, making or torturing an animal is a cognizable offense. 