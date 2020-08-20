In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a gang of six men reportedly hunted and killed a pregnant buffalo in the Malappuram district of Kerala.





This heinous act was committed a few months after a 15-year old pregnant elephant died brutally after consuming a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in the Silent Valley Forest Area.

The state forest officials who arrested six people in relation to this case have allegedly found buffalo meat from the house of one of the accused during a raid on the night of August 10.

Investigations revealed that the accused hunted the wild, pregnant buffalo at Puncha forest in Chakkikuzhi forest station limits under Kalikavu range of Nilambur south forest division.

The forest officials have seized about 25 kilograms of meat and it is assumed that there was around 200 kilograms of meat in total.

According to reports, in a barbaric act, the men also butchered the foetus that was growing inside the buffalo's womb.

The six accused men were presented in front of the court in Malappuram on Wednesday for committing such an inhumane act.

According to Section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, killing, poisoning, making or torturing an animal is a cognizable offense.