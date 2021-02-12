There are times when people buy pets without realizing that pets are not a hobby or a gift, but rather, a lifelong commitment that comes with responsibilities.

One such instance happened in Kerala, over two months ago, when a pet owner dragged his dog from the car, with the intention of leaving the dog in the wild.

Luckily for the dog, a bystander saw her being dragged and stopped the owner. Ultimately, the dog was rescued and tended to by the Daya Animal Welfare foundation.

And now, the dog, named Abbakka, is not just living a healthy and safe life but has also become a mother to three beautiful, adorable pups.

Netizens also celebrated the news:

Just goes to show that all pets need, is love and care.