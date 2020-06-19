Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.
BASTARDS🤬🤬!!— PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) June 10, 2020
A #Lion cub's legs were deliberately broken so he can't run away from photos with tourists. Little Simba was just weeks old when he was taken from his mother and forced to work as a tourist 'attraction' in Russia.https://t.co/jWaBB4HN0B pic.twitter.com/wYeN0FsOCa
Reportedly, the lion cub was taken away from his mother when he was just a few months old, to be used as a tourist attraction and was brutally tortured.
People who practically stole the cub from his mother, tied him up in a barn, broke his legs and wounded his spine. They did so because they didn't want the cub to run away.
This is just heart-shatteringly sad. Photographer has PURPOSEFULLY broken Simba’s legs so he couldn’t escape the hell that is being forced to pose for photo ops.— PETA UK (@PETAUK) June 11, 2020
PLEASE never ever take a picture with a wild animal – and call out cruelty when you see it.https://t.co/ooJDkjF84c
This is how Simba was found by the rescuers.
He was badly wounded and scared.
Karen Dallakyan, a vet in Russia was responsible for saving brave Simba's life.
I watched the video of that poor lion cub whose legs were broken and continuously tortured to stop him from running away so tourists can have selfies with him and honestly I’m crying, what’s wrong with the people on this earth 😭😭😭— Elle🐘 (@EleanorrJamess) June 11, 2020
If you're a tourist; please never support taking pictures with wild animals; they are tortured and drugged just so selfish humans can take a picture. The human race continues to be THE virus on this planet.https://t.co/sZ37mVGVuu— Prancer530 (@PrancerPaw) June 10, 2020
Bestiality has no limit!! Lion cub’s legs broken so it could pose with tourists for photos. This happened in a beach town in #Russia. Vladimir Putin was so mortified by this that he even ordered an investigation. https://t.co/pX5qqMd2IA pic.twitter.com/VuPq0Om3h7— Manu Bee (@manubee777) June 16, 2020
After successful surgery, Simba was taken good care of by some kind-hearted people and some amazing doctors.
Simba had to relearn a lot of things like walking, playing and trusting humans again.
He is now leading a happy life and is growing to become a cute and playful lion.
This is him, one year later. Healthy, happy and fit.
It's sad to know that there are some people out there who seek pleasure in torturing innocent, helpless animals. As humans, we must learn to rise above this because it's unacceptable.
But, thanks to some good souls, this story also gives us hope and reinstates our faith in humanity.
