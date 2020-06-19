Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.

Instances of animal brutality have been surfacing on the internet for quite sometime.

Recently, the story of an adorable lion cub being tortured, in Russia, by some cruel people surfaced online and sparked outrage.

BASTARDS🤬🤬!!



A #Lion cub's legs were deliberately broken so he can't run away from photos with tourists. Little Simba was just weeks old when he was taken from his mother and forced to work as a tourist 'attraction' in Russia.https://t.co/jWaBB4HN0B pic.twitter.com/wYeN0FsOCa — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) June 10, 2020

Reportedly, the lion cub was taken away from his mother when he was just a few months old, to be used as a tourist attraction and was brutally tortured.

People who practically stole the cub from his mother, tied him up in a barn, broke his legs and wounded his spine. They did so because they didn't want the cub to run away.

This is just heart-shatteringly sad. Photographer has PURPOSEFULLY broken Simba’s legs so he couldn’t escape the hell that is being forced to pose for photo ops.



PLEASE never ever take a picture with a wild animal – and call out cruelty when you see it.https://t.co/ooJDkjF84c — PETA UK (@PETAUK) June 11, 2020

But as luck would have it, some good samaritans rescued the wounded lion cub and took him straight to the vet. He underwent surgery and his saviours named the lion Simba.

This is how Simba was found by the rescuers.

He was badly wounded and scared.

Karen Dallakyan, a vet in Russia was responsible for saving brave Simba's life.

This horrific incident angered many people, including the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Putin personally ordered a criminal investigation into the matter.

I watched the video of that poor lion cub whose legs were broken and continuously tortured to stop him from running away so tourists can have selfies with him and honestly I’m crying, what’s wrong with the people on this earth 😭😭😭 — Elle🐘 (@EleanorrJamess) June 11, 2020

If you're a tourist; please never support taking pictures with wild animals; they are tortured and drugged just so selfish humans can take a picture. The human race continues to be THE virus on this planet.https://t.co/sZ37mVGVuu — Prancer530 (@PrancerPaw) June 10, 2020

Bestiality has no limit!! Lion cub’s legs broken so it could pose with tourists for photos. This happened in a beach town in #Russia. Vladimir Putin was so mortified by this that he even ordered an investigation. https://t.co/pX5qqMd2IA pic.twitter.com/VuPq0Om3h7 — Manu Bee (@manubee777) June 16, 2020

After successful surgery, Simba was taken good care of by some kind-hearted people and some amazing doctors.

Simba had to relearn a lot of things like walking, playing and trusting humans again.

He is now leading a happy life and is growing to become a cute and playful lion.

This is him, one year later. Healthy, happy and fit.

It's sad to know that there are some people out there who seek pleasure in torturing innocent, helpless animals. As humans, we must learn to rise above this because it's unacceptable.

But, thanks to some good souls, this story also gives us hope and reinstates our faith in humanity.

All images sourced from here.