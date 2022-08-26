Nearly every part of the world today is dealing with the consequences of climate change. Time and again, we are reminded by nature how soon the world is going to be a difficult place for us to live in.

Researchers have made an observation that sharks can now survive on land. Now as scary as it may sound there's more danger to this. The epaulette shark can now walk on land as they are adapting to climate changes.

Reports claim that these sharks can even survive without oxygen:

These walking sharks are capable of surviving in the complete absence of oxygen (anoxia) for two hours without any adverse effects, that too at a much higher temperature than most other hypoxia-tolerant animals.

In a Twitter thread, The Weather Channel India explained how these walking sharks are found in the reef flats around Australia's southern Great Barrier Reef.

Surprisingly, these walking #sharks are capable of surviving in the complete absence of oxygen (anoxia) for two hours without any adverse effects, that too at a much higher temperature than most other hypoxia-tolerant animals. — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) August 25, 2022

These sharks have some extraordinary traits that include- "to be more agile, survive in hostile environments as their habitats change, & help sustain their physiological performance under challenging environmental conditions — including those associated with ClimateChange."



Epaulettes are 3 ft long, and can be found swimming (even walking, apparently) around the #GreatBarrierReef.



These #sharks experience short periods of elevated CO2, low O2 levels (hypoxia) & fluctuating temperatures as reef flats become isolated from the outgoing tide. pic.twitter.com/ybPqMVS4cE — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) August 25, 2022

Simply put, #ClimateChange may be influencing these sharks’ adaptation to walking.



Due to this very fact, this species could serve as the perfect model to understand the impact a rapidly-warming Earth would have on vertebrates in general. — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) August 25, 2022

Now even though walking sharks have been described in past studies, epaulettes sharks are the ones that can cover large distances in the absence of oxygen.

Considering the rate of #ClimateChange, it may only be a matter of time before sharks start haunting the land as well!

People on Twitter are now worried about how soon this may be a danger to their life too.



#ClimateChange may be influencing these sharks’ adaptation to walking. In fact, this species happens to serve as the perfect model to understand the kinds of impact a rapidly-warming Earth would have on vertebrates in general, and what oceans would look like in the future. https://t.co/Ebe3F8uva2 — Red Tape Movement 🌳 (@RedTapeMovement) August 26, 2022

The climate change is changing every ecosystem. It needs to be stop before it becomes worse. #SaveSoil #ClimateChange https://t.co/YxsAB2scYi — DEBRATHI DAS (@DDebrathi) August 26, 2022

Imagine sharks walking on the land, and what if it is the reality. It's climate change making the marine creatures turn upside down , just to survive. !! Aren't we responsible for this ? #ClimateChange #sharks #marinehabitat #sealife @UNOceanDecade @UNFCCC @weatherchannel https://t.co/UAKMtDISyi — Priyanka S. Raj (Former Journo @DDNews) (@mahipriyankaraj) August 26, 2022

Climate change is real https://t.co/GoGVy1KEvj — Ankit Sinha (@imasinha) August 26, 2022

Expecting a blue whale to walk on lands soon https://t.co/orMS71KbGl — RD (@deepakdhilipanr) August 26, 2022

