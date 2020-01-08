Imagine going on a bike/scooter ride with your best four-legged friend. It surely will be a lot of fun.

That's what a Tamil Nadu guy was filmed doing. He took his furry pooch as a pillion rider while driving his bike and to everyone's utter disbelief, the doggo had his own helmet.

Omg!!!! cutest thing EVER!!!! A man taking his canine child on a bike... baby has his own helmet 😍pic.twitter.com/Z73pDR7vy9 — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 7, 2020

Let alone carrying out this plan with no support behind the dog, the man makes this difficult effort look sumptuously easy with his calm and composed driving.



And the dog, though sitting in a not-so-natural position, seems to be complying just fine.

Even though such sights are rare, we've seen dogs riding pillion before.

One such incident happened in Mumbai, when a BBC reporter was photobombed by one such dog-human partnership.

While most netizens loved the adorable video and people soon poured in their comments on this beautiful bond between the doggo and his owner:

Best part, He has helmet for his Doggo also. — Gaurav Sharma (@Gaurav1589) January 7, 2020

This is perfect. More than securing his pet, he wants to give message to other careless humans. — Amitabh Kishore (@kishoreamitabh) January 8, 2020

I'm so utterly in love with this. — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) January 7, 2020

now that is something ... in a state where almost no one wears a helmet! — anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) January 7, 2020

Unconditional Love and Trust ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — BHATTACHARYYA🇮🇳 (@Bhattacharyya31) January 7, 2020

And look at how nicely the baby is sitting.. (S)he would have been well trained.. — పోతుకూచి శ్రీధర్ : Sreedhar Pothukuchi (@pothukuchis) January 7, 2020

That shows the trust that doggo has on the owner. Plus the dog looks really well trained. Love <3 — Sparsh Mudgal (@MudgalSparsh) January 8, 2020

:Some claimed the video risked the dog and others on the road.

Very risky stunt — Mark Cyst (@madhukar_bk) January 7, 2020

This is not correct method to travel with pet animals. — KangeyanD (@kangeyan50) January 7, 2020

What if the dog barks at other rider ? It can cause an accident 🤔🙊 — ਟੀਨ ਟੀਨ 🇮🇳 (@imYk007) January 7, 2020

Cute and scary — Akshay N R (@akshaynr) January 7, 2020

It's not cute. Dogs are not meant to sit like that with its CG in imbalance. That poor thing must be terrified. — lata nambiar (@latanambiar) January 8, 2020

But in the end, all's well that ends well and we must laud the owner for providing a helmet to his furry friend.