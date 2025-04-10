Meet Ronin — a five-year-old African giant pouched rat. This little guy just entered the Guinness World Records for detecting over 100 wartime explosives in Cambodia. Let that sink in.

The numbers are straight-up legendary.

109 landmines

15 unexploded bombs

Total: 124 threats neutralized

And all of this since 2021. That’s basically more than what most action heroes do in an entire movie franchise.

How did he do it?

Ronin was trained by APOPO, a super cool Belgian non-profit that’s been using rats to detect landmines and even tuberculosis.

These rats are trained from a young age to sniff out TNT and signal the location without triggering the explosive. They’re too light to set anything off, so they literally walk over danger without a sweat.

And here’s the wild part: they’re faster and cheaper than metal detectors. Ronin can clear an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes—a task that could take a human up to 4 days.

Speed, efficiency, and fluffiness? We stan a multitasking king.

Why Cambodia?

Cambodia has one of the highest numbers of landmines left over from decades of conflict. Millions of them are still buried, posing serious danger to civilians.

So yeah, Ronin isn’t just collecting medals—he’s helping communities live safer lives and turn dangerous land back into farmland, homes, and schools.

A Much-Deserved World Record.

The Guinness World Records officially recognized Ronin as the most successful rat in explosive detection.

While billionaires are racing to space and AI is taking over the internet, a rat in Cambodia just became a real-world superhero.

No cape. Just a nose and nerves of steel.

So next time someone calls you a rat… they mean you saved their lives.