Just random scrolling on the internet can sometimes lead you to the most wholesome stories! And this little girl's gesture is winning hearts.

In today's episode of touching stories, we have a viral video of a girl and her doggo and the kindest gesture ever.

Have a look:

Kid comforts puppy during fireworks by covering its ears..🐕👼🐾♥️ pic.twitter.com/hAQn8bwAFg — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 2, 2022

The video has gone viral with more than 1 million views, 75k likes, and 9K retweets. Twitteratis laud the instinct of this little one who immediately covers the ears of the puppy.



Indeed, children can sometimes surprise us with their pure little hearts. People are wowed by this gesture and send love to both.



Some people, even little people instinctively just get it 😍 — Janette Plain (@rubydoris) February 2, 2022

Such a good soul 🥲. I lost one of my dogs bcos of firecrackers. She trembled and died shortly after. I was so devastated 💔😭 — Vada (@WereLikeCrystal) February 2, 2022

Most adorable thing I've seen in a very long time. — ELAINE RIDGWAY (@RidgwayElaine) February 2, 2022

Sweet little human. I love her. — Must Love Cats (@MustLoveCats14) February 2, 2022

😭😭 this is too precious — Alex (@alexandra_7) February 2, 2022

To me, this just shows that humans are naturally kind and caring, we are taught to be hateful and cruel over time 😢 — It’s Mike (@sconniewest) February 2, 2022

Tue pure heart ❤️ — Noreen Haider (@Madadgar) February 2, 2022

We adult has lot to learn from children . Pure love and a little pat on the head at the end. — zee el 💙 (@sueziad) February 2, 2022

