Call it instinct or love, doggos have always proven to be kind to humans. A recent tale about how a pet dog saved the life of their baby girl has touched our hearts.

A woman, Kelly Andrew, took to Twitter to share how her pet dog Henry saved the life of her baby girl who has been sick for some time.

Henry (doggo) kept trying to get in the nursery & wake their baby up, as she mentioned, "Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him."

Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him.



Until she stopped breathing.



We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

It was because Henry nagged so much the parents came to know that their baby had stopped breathing. The Twitter thread continued, "We spent the night in the hospital. I don't know what would have happened if he hadn't woken her. We don't deserve dogs."

The Tweet has now gone viral with over 100k likes and more than 8000 retweets so far. Many others have also shared their heartwarming anecdotes with their pets.



Soon Kelly shared an update about her baby's health.

Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark.

Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark. pic.twitter.com/dKem0kXQzs — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

Indeed, dogs are best friends!