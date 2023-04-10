Another day, and another new creation by AI. As we all know artificial intelligence is taking the world by a storm, so we’re seeing plenty of interesting AI art on the internet now. For instance these images created by Gokul Pillai that have depicted what billionaires would look like if they lived in slums. The artist captioned the post as “Slumdog Millionaires,” and has seven of the wealthiest people in the world in it.

1. Elon Musk

2. Bill Gates

3. Warren Buffett

4. Mark Zuckerberg

5. Jeff Bezos

6. Donald Trump

7. Mukesh Ambani

Here’s Gokul’s post with all the images;

What about do you think about these images?