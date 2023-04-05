Artificial Intelligence is clearly taking a center stage position at the moment. There has been some interesting artwork that has come out of AI applications and tools. So, we’re going to take a minute today to appreciate these super cool sketches of Ramayana characters. Creative director Sachin Samuel made them with the AI tool Midjourney, and they’re truly phenomenal.

Ramayana, AI

The artwork is a series of photorealistic sketches of different characters holding weapons, mostly standing amidst a forest. The images are garnering a lot of attention and praise online for just how real they appear to be. Here are some of them:

1.

Ramayana, AI

2.

Ramayana, AI

3.

Ramayana, AI

4.

Ramayana, AI

5.

Ramayana, AI

6.

Ramayana, AI

7.

Ramayana, AI

8.

Ramayana, AI

9.

Ramayana, AI

10.

Ramayana, AI

Here is how some people have responded:

Ramayana, AI
Ramayana, AI
Ramayana, AI

What do you think about these sketches?