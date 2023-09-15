From age-old remedies handed down through generations to modern treatments, the world has tried several things to tackle their hair loss woes. It goes without saying that in the endless quest for voluminous hair, people have ventured into the realms of creativity and resourcefulness to combat the persistent issue of hairfall.

In the list below, we have compiled a list of incredible measures and hacks that people have tried to battle hairfall and reclaim the glory of their tresses. Read on.

1. “Instead of taking the oil on my fingers and massaging it into my scalp, I put it in the glass bottle and just use the roll-on tip to massage. Since the top glides pretty smoothly, the sensation I get is almost exactly like a good champi. It actually reduced my hair fall by 2/3 while oiling.” –eatsleeepreadrepeat

2. “The single thing that made a huge difference to my hair is rice water. It helped with overall hair growth and hair looks healthy and thicker than before. Just make sure not to do it too often, once a week is perfect.” –HoneydewWhole

3. “Rosemary essential oil. I had this small bald spot due to heavy dandruff and now, to revive the lost hair, I tried using this essential oil. I applied it a night before I took a shower and I have small baby hairs now. Though the whole thing is yet to cover, I got new hair.” –Oh_Mr_Darcy

4. “I switched to sulfate-free shampoos and just washed my hair four times a week. I dye my hair monthly, so I’m prone to hair fall but I think it’s reduced when I stopped using drugstore shampoos and conditioners.” –coldspaghetti13

5. “Get a water softener.” –bhargavasg

6. “The things that have worked for me are using about a liter of RO to wash my hair immediately after a head bath and using hair oil for a couple of hours before the shower to keep dandruff away.” –Desperate_Safe2434

7. “I wash hair less frequently unless I sweat (due to workout and travel) and use a hard water shampoo as it’s designed to clean out metal ion deposits and to stop further metal deposition while rinsing. Also, always follow with a conditioner (take it between your fingers and apply using that to avoid scalp application). Apart from that, use a separate lightweight towel for hair and press to dry out hair. Do last rinse with filtered water if you can. DON’T RUB WHILE DRYING. Lastly, use a good-quality comb and never comb wet hair. Always let it dry as much as you can before combing.” –not_so_frothy

8. “Decrease the frequency of head bath.” –mined_it

9. “I use coconut oil to massage the scalp an hour or half an hour before a head bath. I do not use any shampoo but use herbal powder – take the hot water, mix the powder, and make it into a thick paste. Apply it on wet hair, and gently massage it to make a lather. Clean up the entire lather until you feel that the applied coconut oil is all gone. Then apply any conditioner of your choice and leave it for the next wash after two days.” –aalibaba

10. “You can use a satin or silk pillowcase. I started to sleep with a bonnet and I saw a change. Also, the best way for a bit of shine is oil – a few drops of argan oil should do the trick.” –DiaPanquecito

These hacks sound so easy to do and yet so effective!