If you constantly get worried about maintaining your hair during rainy weather, then this is for you. Most of us often deal with our hair going all frizzy due to rainwater and the humid environment around us. It takes quite an effort to ensure that your hair remains smooth and shiny during that time. Now that we have monsoon season in India, it’s time to do some work on your hair.

Here are eight things you can do to ensure healthy hair this monsoon:

1. Trim your hair on regular intervals

Yep! Your hair requires trimming regularly. Don’t miss it. Trimming makes the tips of the hair healthy. Chop, chop, and chop.

2. Apply aloe vera gel mask

Applying aloe vera gel on your scalp is a great option to keep your hair healthy due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Keep the mask for 5 minutes once a week before hair wash.

3. Put hair oil twice a week

Don’t forget to apply hair oil on your scalp during this season. Opt for a oil massage twice a week to stimulate hair growth and keep your tresses healthy. You can either put it overnight or a few hours before washing your hair.

4. Use an anti-dandruff shampoo

Monsoon season makes your scalp itchy at times and this is why you must go for an anti-dandruff shampoo to avoid getting visible flakes. If you have dandruff issues, buy a St. Botanica anti-dandruff shampoo. It’s a pre-biotic shampoo which helps in fighting dandruff-causing germs. Adding its conditioner to your hair routine will show great results.

5. Go for hair spa

Get an appointment for hair spa at your local salon. Hair spa session gives relaxation to your tresses and it is a go-to option for someone who has frizzy hair in monsoon.

6. Dry your wet hair especially when you are drenched in rain

If you ever get drenched in rain, always dry your locks as the rainwater being slightly acidic may disrupt the natural pH level of your hair. Dampen your tresses with soft micro-fiber towel and dry them in natural sunlight.

7. Drink plenty of water

And of course, needless to mention, drink a lot of water as it promotes healthy hair. Water nourishes the scalp and keeps your hair hydrated. Drink at least 7-8 glasses of water daily.

8. Let your tresses breathe

If you constantly tie your hair in a ponytail or bun, then we suggest you to avoid it. Let your hair breathe as tying them quite often can lead to sweat in the scalp and thus damaging your tresses.

