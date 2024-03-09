Almost every year, International Women’s Day ends up being a rather strange emotional rollercoaster of seeing brand campaigns that, frankly, don’t seem to understand the point of the day. There’s wanting to do good business and creating an interesting marketing strategy, and there’s going so far to do ‘good’ business that you forget that creativity should involve ethics as well. For instance, this year, Twitter user @gend3rbend3r shared an alleged screenshot of grocery delivery app Zepto’s Women’s Day message which involved wishing sons, fathers, brothers, husbands, and male colleagues a Happy Women’s Day.



Not only this but the post ended with an even stranger message that left people scratching their heads. The truth is that it’s unclear what the brand is trying to even convey with this message. And why on earth did they think it was effective to wish men a Happy Women’s Day?

Take a look at how others have responded:

The thing is, I don’t even know what they’re trying to say tbh. It’s not even that they were tone deaf or whatever, they just failed to convey the message? https://t.co/3QU0lAXrkC — افشان ¹⁶⁴⁴ (@chaosandink) March 9, 2024

what's this supposed to mean someone explain because this is shitty marketing — yu (@gend3rbend3r) March 8, 2024

more like fire your marketing team — yu (@gend3rbend3r) March 8, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

10 minute copy writing — Post haste and coffee (@thelemmingway) March 9, 2024

What kind of copywriting is this? Horrendous 💀 — Applepie (@appy_desai) March 9, 2024

need to see two job openings on LinkedIn for Zepto. One who wrote this and one who approved this copy https://t.co/e2VI1poRis — kwisatz adrak (@clayyytonbigsby) March 8, 2024

think about your happiest moments women were always there



and I thought I wrote a lot of shit copy in my career https://t.co/l7TgbLD6Qc — Roma (@romaticize) March 8, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

they definitely have a andrew tate enjoyer in the copywriting team https://t.co/8TieoIChJR — perii (@periperinachos) March 9, 2024

To think that someone woke up one day and decided to approve this lmao https://t.co/Wy1vMnfQ9E — Patronus⚡ (@divyasundar98) March 9, 2024

Brain had aneurysm reading this. What does it mean???? https://t.co/U34bpbklsz — aunty national (@shaheepaneer) March 8, 2024

clearest example of an all-men marketing team https://t.co/bj1mz8abZx — 💸 (@miraeisms) March 9, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Men are so fragile they need to be included in anything that concerns women https://t.co/6JUgizRfa9 — jungkook misser (@oikawasballs) March 9, 2024

So many companies get it wrong. 😂😂 https://t.co/NZsMCPASKC — Perpetual kafkaesque nightmare (@tvinchee) March 9, 2024

happy women’s day to all men https://t.co/0wNKnMSYpI — ً (@wonapriize) March 9, 2024

I’m confused by this ad. I just want someone from their end to explain what it actually means.