Bollywood has mastered romance in ways not everyone can. We’ve witnessed a love language that is unique to Hindi cinema and that’s quite impressive. And while we’ve certainly evolved from actors and actresses running around trees, some things still haven’t changed which isn’t so bad, after all. At this point, there are just too many romantic gestures that Bollywood has, well, invented.

So, Twitter started another trend and listed the best window-romance scenes in Bollywood. And they’re very Shakespeare-esque.

1. Anubhav

Nando Bhattacharya's cinematography with the rain, window and champa flowers in Anubhav (1971) turned 'Meri Jaan' featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja into something else for me. All time fav romantic song and what magnificent use of that one window. pic.twitter.com/fZTMDhYi7Z — Malayanil (@Malaywho) April 9, 2023

2. Dil Se Re

https://twitter.com/bcotieaja/status/1645478169703751681

3. Sita Ramam

4. Jodha Akbar

5. Barfi!

Handsdown the cutest window romance scene imo!



Barfi is hearing impaired & Jhilmil being autistic finds a way to communicate & know each other’s well being without speaking or hearing! #Barfi https://t.co/QoSJg8inek pic.twitter.com/RixANWm6Oa — ꗟ𝖍𝖆𝖌𝖚𝖋𝖙𝖆 🌸 (@Shagufta_Shah48) April 11, 2023

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Not really a romance scene but it's still beautiful ❤️



"Dear God, if you're listening, please bless us with light in these dark hours. A small ray of hope"



*SRK's room light turns on* https://t.co/XZn2pYVh6v pic.twitter.com/B7Pigc8Z0L — ʙᴀʙʏ ʏᴏᴅᴀ (@shiebnaa_) April 11, 2023

7. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

8. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

9. Gangubai Kathiawadi

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai