From talking about our relationships and insecurities to showcasing our love through words, hugs and kisses, most of us pour our hearts out in front of our mothers, effortlessly. However, it becomes quite difficult to showcase our feelings to a father.

In our desi movies too, there have been a bunch of characters who were either too scared of their parents or failed to show their love and care for them. And, in a thread, people revealed some of the conversations that happened between a father and a son.

Munna Bhai MBBS.

Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt Sahab, when they emotionally embrace each other at the end..

Dutt Sahab died soon after. Makes it all the more emotional. — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) February 24, 2023

Laqshya. Karan (Hritik Roshan) calls his dad the night before the final attack and thanks him for all he has done as his father and so on and so forth. Farhan Akhtar is a real beaut for including that scene. — Abhinandan Mehra (@abhistungyou) February 26, 2023

Wake Up Sid. The conversation when Anupam kher accepting Ranbir back to home really moved me. — rao. (@humanalugadde) February 26, 2023

1. Lakshya Hrithik Roshan and Boman Irani phone call

2. Wake up sid Ranbir Kapoor and Anupam Kher final scene

3. YJHD Ranbir Kapoor and Farooq Sheikh

Special mention to Taare Zameen Par scene where ishaan's dad visits the school but doesn't talk to him, goes away crying. — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) February 25, 2023

Lage raho munna bhai Jimmy sergil jab apne futher se baat karta hai while radio call going on with munna bhai — krushang (@iamkrush18) February 25, 2023

One between Farhan & Naseer sir in ZNMD. — Zach (@IamZachBruv) February 26, 2023

Mughal-e-Azam is the only correct answer to this question. Period. — umar (@umarrants) February 26, 2023

Two States when Ronit Roy said he won’t be able to attend Arjun’s wedding. Because he doesn’t wanna screw up things — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) February 25, 2023

Dilip Saab and Sr. Bachchan in Shakti — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) February 26, 2023

Father-son convo toh nhi yaad aarha pr "karvaan" Movie k last 10 min mein Dulquer salman define krta hai father-son relation ko



102 Not-Out best movie on father son duo in bollywood imo — 𝐑𝐔𝐃𝐑𝐀 (@Rudra2812) February 24, 2023

Udaan and mukkabaaz has memorable father-son confrontations too. — फन्ने खां (@Gyancho) February 26, 2023

tamasha and sanju were also classy — Mrigainder Sen (@mrigainder_sen) February 26, 2023

What a wholesome thread, isn’t it?