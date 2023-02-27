From talking about our relationships and insecurities to showcasing our love through words, hugs and kisses, most of us pour our hearts out in front of our mothers, effortlessly. However, it becomes quite difficult to showcase our feelings to a father.
In our desi movies too, there have been a bunch of characters who were either too scared of their parents or failed to show their love and care for them. And, in a thread, people revealed some of the conversations that happened between a father and a son.
Take a look!
What a wholesome thread, isn’t it?
