Bheed, which promised to be a realistic depiction of the lockdown through its trailer, made a bunch of individuals fear that the movie might be boycotted for depicting the harsh truth behind the suddenly-announced lockdown.

And, within a week, the trailer was pulled down from all the official channels. While there was no official statement about the issue, it made netizens question the backlash and censor board.

Nevertheless, the trailer has been re-released along with some alterations. The old trailer, which drew a comparison between the situations of the laborers with those who faced the partition, has a different take.

Also, the narration in the background has also been changed.

The movie, which features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles, is slated to release on March 24.

Here’s the new trailer:

