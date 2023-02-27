Twitter has been becoming increasingly famous, over the last few years. From the interesting #AskSRK sessions and honest movie reviews to hilarious memes, one can find almost everything on this microblogging website.

Credits: Siasat

ADVERTISEMENT Tinsel town, known for making movies on trending topics, has also talked about this website, time and again, through the lyrics of their songs. Pankaj Sachdeva, a social media user, took to his account and listed all such desi tracks.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Credits: YouTube

1. Jabra Fan – Fan

Twitter has been in the news for some months now. A tiny thread on some Hindi songs that refer to Twitter in their lyrics.

1. Jabra from #Fan — “Follow karun Twitter pe, tag karun Facebook pe, tere quiz mein Google ko beat kar diya.” pic.twitter.com/EJ3E0U9KLX — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 2. Matargashti – Tamasha

2. Matargashti from #Tamasha — “O tu dhoondhe kahaan banday, na main kaaba, kaashi, main Twitter pe hoon, DP meri dekho.” pic.twitter.com/pXFs7S1s7b — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

3. Mera Wala Dance – Simmba

3. Mera Wala Dance from #Simmba — “Mere ishaare pe tak dhina dhin naacha joh Twitter pe trend ho gaya.” pic.twitter.com/1A9xS8hzdC — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

4. Badla – Housefull 4

ADVERTISEMENT 4. Badla from Housefull 4 — “Agar kuch badla hai to sirf, kambakht ye waqt hai badla, pehle tha kabooter ab Twitter, pehle thi book ab hai Facebook.” pic.twitter.com/1H9Ogk8cql — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

5. Veerey Di Wedding – Entertainment

5. Veerey Di Wedding from Entertainment — “Saade veerey di wedding hai, oye twitter pe hai trending.” pic.twitter.com/qrvB51Zb7d — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

6. Phollo Karta – O Teri

6. Phollo Karta from O Teri — “Ho ban gaye sare ib angrez, Facebook Twitter pe hai page, figure zero ka dekho craze, main to bas phollo karta.” pic.twitter.com/AgRJ4MMgrB — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 7. Mumma Ki Parchai – Helicopter Eela

7. Mumma Ki Parchai from Helicopter Eela — “Mere Twitter par bhi trend kare, ,eri mumma ki parchai, mere life me bas extend kare, meri mumma ki parchai.” pic.twitter.com/6Kl0c9u8AH — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

8. Mere Dil Mein – Half Girlfriend

8. Mere Dil Mein from Half Girlfriend — “Na hogi story yeh end, kar ek duje ko ban, honge Twitter pe trend, ban ja meri half girlfriend.” pic.twitter.com/WcQncDL3RL — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 18, 2023

Now, that’s what the social media craze is all about!