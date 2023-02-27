Twitter has been becoming increasingly famous, over the last few years. From the interesting #AskSRK sessions and honest movie reviews to hilarious memes, one can find almost everything on this microblogging website.

Twitter
Credits: Siasat

Tinsel town, known for making movies on trending topics, has also talked about this website, time and again, through the lyrics of their songs. Pankaj Sachdeva, a social media user, took to his account and listed all such desi tracks.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Twitter
Credits: YouTube

1. Jabra Fan – Fan

2. Matargashti – Tamasha

3. Mera Wala Dance – Simmba

4. Badla – Housefull 4

5. Veerey Di Wedding – Entertainment

6. Phollo Karta – O Teri

7. Mumma Ki Parchai – Helicopter Eela

8. Mere Dil Mein – Half Girlfriend

Now, that’s what the social media craze is all about!