Shah Rukh Khan – we all know how this name is the ultimate definition of talent, humility and side-splitting humour. Be it hosting an award function or giving a speech at an international platform, this actor never falls short of his sharp wit.

The actor, quite often, hosts #AskSRK sessions where he answers a bunch of questions on his social media handle. Last week, he held one of these sessions and gave some of the best replies to his fans.

Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

While there were several ‘aww-worthy’ tweets, there were a number of sassiest replies that had the perfect combination of wit and humour. Here are the best ones:

Ghar se khaana kha ke jaana popcorn ki zarurat nahi padhegi…#Pathaan https://t.co/xWXSLqFh21 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Take the money and buy #Pathaan tickets now https://t.co/FXqHNE5TKN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

I am phone and messaging unfriendly…. https://t.co/2hqe4rIIOO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Peti waali na mile toh naara tight kar lo pyjame ka https://t.co/yeNU3JtAyX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Jisse break up hua usko jakar hug karo will be nicer https://t.co/DPbjjyjyNs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Not right now hair is standing!!!! https://t.co/BYr7EqB3Wl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

I think it’s me…. https://t.co/FfwuCz9Z9C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena https://t.co/IWsW5NgCWC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Bana toh do kitni baar banaoon?? https://t.co/2j7reFuuKA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Arre yeh wali toh ho jaaye pehle… https://t.co/TGwgkHTgQL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Hope you like the gate gauri has designed https://t.co/S18fW5LrdE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Arre I was 4 years old!! Can’t remember anything now https://t.co/dYyn8JepYE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Oh yeah will keep that in mind otherwise kitchen mein taang lena #Pathaan https://t.co/UVZzSQoGbb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Ha ha nervous https://t.co/HOpPh2DBjF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

I guess maza aayega is liye…#Pathan https://t.co/u06GrsJGsw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

How to ride there is too much traffic and I get worried. Had asked John to teach me https://t.co/iPlUAcbske — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Now see it in the theatres na…#Pathan https://t.co/0gDSHqe38n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, you are not just the king of hearts but also the king of words!