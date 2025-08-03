Dhadak 2 hit the big screen with everyone whispering, “Bas ab toh dhamaka hoga!” Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri looked fresh, and expectations were high, like “Mom, this time I’ll actually wake up at 6 am” high. But now, as the box office numbers start rolling in, the film seems more like that kid jogging on Sports Day while others are sprinting. Let’s decode Dhadak 2’s journey so far and see if there’s a chance this sequel can pull a full-on underdog comeback.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

Let’s keep it real: Dhadak 2 collected ₹3.5 crore on Day 1, then just about managed to breathe life into Day 2 with ₹3.75 crore, totaling a humble ₹7.25 crore. Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2 was on a full “Papa ki Pari” flex, clocking ₹14.75 crore in the same time frame. The vibe, sadly, is more “side character” than “main hero.” Dhadak 2’s start has been… let’s call it carefully optimistic.

Image courtesy: ANI News

2. The Competition Kya Scene Hai?

Arre bhai, Dhadak 2 wasn’t just chillin’ at the box office; it landed in a wrestling ring. Son of Sardaar 2 is smashing it with ₹14.75 crore in two days, and Saiyaara is sipping on nearly ₹300 crore with the kind of swag reserved for Virat Kohli finishing a chase. People are flocking to established franchises and grand masala entertainers, so Dhadak 2 is being friend-zoned by its target audience.

Image courtesy: Moneycontrol

3. Audience Reactions: Love It or Leave It?

Dhadak 2 on social media? It’s giving classic Bollywood melodrama meets Gen-Z snark. There’s genuine praise for how the film tackles caste and social issues, and folks are loving Siddhant and Triptii’s chemistry, desi Twitter calls it “jhakas.” But naturally, the meme brigade rolled in: some are squinting and saying “Acha hai, but where’s the masala?” Others appreciate that it’s not your typical candyfloss romance, finally, a love story where not everyone has designer bedsheets!

4. Critics’ Take: Hit or Miss?

The reviewers, as usual, brought their magnifying glasses with extra sass. Critics say Dhadak 2 is bold for its straightforward talk on tough issues, but also dragged the screenplay for being all over the place. Some called the film an inspiring attempt, while others wondered if the editor’s vision was lost. It’s like: “Bhai wah, message toh sahi hai, but thoda aur tight kar lete!”

Image courtesy: Prabhat Khabar

5. What’s Next for ‘Dhadak 2’?

Now for the million-rupee question: Can Dhadak 2 bounce back? If word-of-mouth goes viral and reviews play Cupid, maybe this movie finds its cult audience. But with box office competition turning into a full-on “Hunger Games,” the struggle is real. Time for some out-of-the-box jugaad marketing, or Dhadak 2 risks becoming “that film you watch six months later on OTT.”

Dhadak 2 is battling through a wild box office storm, but its bold takes and honest performances give it a fighting chance. Will it rise, or will it join the internet’s favorite “so underrated yaar” club?