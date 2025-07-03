

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram: Spiritual Glow-Up!

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram has the internet manifesting peace, bows, and biceps, people are already calling this his career-defining look, and with those pensive eyes, who can argue? Comparisons to older portrayals are flying, but this one’s already destined for cult status.





Yash as Ravana: Not Your Average Villain Entry

If you thought Yash peaked in ‘KGF’, lol, hold his Lanka. His Ravana glimpse (literally seconds!) sent chills down spines and had fans screaming “legendary”. The beard’s gone full beast mode, attitude sharp enough to cut through Lanka’s gold, and those eyes? Full-on menacing. Watching Yash transform from rebel hero to demon king is the level-up crossover nobody saw coming.





Hollywood VFX Who? We Have Desi Swag!

People are shook at the sheer scale of those VFX, no chota-mota green screen work here. Is this Bollywood or New Hollywood? Someone legit wrote, “Hans Zimmer is a magician, what a background score!! GOOSEBUMPS,” proving not just the music but the visuals set the bar sky-high. The fact they roped in Oscar-winning VFX magicians DNEG? Total game-changer.





Hans Zimmer x AR Rahman: Soundtrack of the Gods

Okay, whoever thought of this collab deserves an extra gulab jamun. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman just dropped a background score so epic, even your goosebumps got goosebumps. Fans can’t stop raving about how the orchestral music takes the feels to another level, making the already grand visuals absolutely next-level.

